COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis | Intelligent Vending Machine Market 2020-2024 | Growing Demand For Cashless Vending Machines to Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the intelligent vending machine market and it is poised to grow by $9.33 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 22% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Although the COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. Technavio’s in-depth research has all your needs covered as our research reports include all foreseeable market scenarios, including pre- & post-COVID-19 analysis. Download a Free Sample Report

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Azkoyen SA, Compass Group USA Inc., Crane Co., FAS International Srl, Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., GLORY Ltd., Ingenico Group SA, Intel Corp., Royal Vendors Inc., and Westomatic Vending Services Ltd. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Growing demand for cashless vending machines has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the rise in theft and vandalism might hamper the market growth.

Intelligent Vending Machine Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Intelligent Vending Machine Market is segmented as below:

Product Beverage Food Tobacco

Geography North America Europe APAC South America MEA



Intelligent Vending Machine Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The intelligent vending machine market report covers the following areas:

Intelligent Vending Machine Market Size

Intelligent Vending Machine Market Trends

Intelligent Vending Machine Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the ability of real-time data collection through intelligent vending machines as one of the prime reasons driving the intelligent vending machine market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Intelligent Vending Machine Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist intelligent vending machine market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the intelligent vending machine market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the intelligent vending machine market

Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of intelligent vending machine market, vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product placement

Beverage - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Food - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Tobacco - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Other

Market segments

Comparison by Other placement

Retail sites - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Public transport hubs - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Offices - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Other

Customer Landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Volume driver - Demand led growth

Volume driver - Supply led growth

Volume driver - External factors

Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets

Price driver - Inflation

Price driver - Shift from lower to higher priced units

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

AZKOYEN SA

Canteen Vending Services

Crane Co.

FAS International Srl

Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.

Glory Ltd.

Ingenico Group SA

Intel Corp.

Royal Vendors Inc.

Westomatic Vending Services Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

