COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis- Knee Reconstruction Market 2020-2024 | Increasing Incidence of Knee Injuries to Boost Growth | Technavio

06/03/2020 | 05:46pm EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the knee reconstruction market and it is poised to grow by USD 2.10 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200603005562/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Knee Reconstruction Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Knee Reconstruction Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Request for Technavio's latest reports on directly and indirectly impacted markets. Market estimates include pre- and post-COVID-19 impact on the Knee Reconstruction Market Download free sample report

The market is moderately fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Arthrex Inc., CONMED Corp., Corin Group Plc, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., LifeNet Health Inc., Medtronic Plc, OrthoPediatrics Corp., Smith & Nephew Plc, Stryker Corp., and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Increasing incidence of knee injuries has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations. https://www.technavio.com/report/report/knee-reconstruction-market-industry-analysis

Knee Reconstruction Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Knee Reconstruction Market is segmented as below:

■ Product

■ Fixation Devices

■ Bone Grafts

■ Geographic Landscape

■ Asia

■ Europe

■ North America

■ ROW

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40033

Knee Reconstruction Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our knee reconstruction market report covers the following areas:

■ Knee Reconstruction Market Size

■ Knee Reconstruction Market Trends

■ Knee Reconstruction Market Analysis

This study identifies the increasing number of product launches as one of the prime reasons driving the knee reconstruction market growth during the next few years.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Knee Reconstruction Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

■ CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

■ Detailed information on factors that will assist knee reconstruction market growth during the next five years

■ Estimation of the knee reconstruction market size and its contribution to the parent market

■ Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

■ The growth of the knee reconstruction market

■ Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

■ Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of knee reconstruction market vendors

Table of Contents:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

■ 2.1 Preface

■ 2.2 Preface

■ 2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

■ Market ecosystem

■ Parent market

■ Market characteristics

■ Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

■ Market definition

■ Market sizing 2019

■ Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

■ Bargaining power of buyers

■ Bargaining power of suppliers

■ Threat of new entrants

■ Threat of substitutes

■ Threat of rivalry

■ Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE

■ Market segmentation by type

■ Comparison by type

■ Prophylactic Knee Reconstruction - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

■ Therapeutic Knee Reconstruction - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

■ Market opportunity by type

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

■ Geographic segmentation

■ Geographic comparison

■ North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

■ Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

■ Asia - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

■ ROW - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

■ Key leading countries

■ Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

■ Market drivers

■ Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

■ R&D of novel Knee Reconstruction

■ Development of nanoparticle Knee Reconstruction

■ Advancement in vaccine delivery system

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

■ Overview

■ Landscape disruption

■ Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

■ Vendors covered

■ Vendor classification

■ Market positioning of vendors

■ Bavarian Nordic AS

■ CSL Ltd.

■ Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

■ GlaxoSmithKline Plc

■ Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

■ Merck & Co. Inc.

■ Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corp.

■ Novavax Inc.

■ Pfizer Inc.

■ Sanofi

PART 14: APPENDIX

■ Research methodology

■ List of abbreviations

■ Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
