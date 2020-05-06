COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis | Laser Cladding Equipment Market 2020-2024 | Declining Cost of Laser Systems to Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the laser cladding equipment market and it is poised to grow by USD 18.19 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200506005892/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Laser Cladding Equipment Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Latest Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. ALPHA LASER GmbH, Coherent Inc., Fraunhofer Society for the Promotion of Applied Research eV, Gall & Seitz Systems GmbH, Optomec Inc., IPG Photonics Corp., Laserline GmbH, OC Oerlikon Corp. AG, and TRUMPF GmbH + Co. KG. are some of the major market participants. The declining cost of laser systems will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Declining cost of laser systems has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Laser Cladding Equipment Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Laser Cladding Equipment Market is segmented as below:

Market Landscape High Power Low Power

Geography Europe North America APAC MEA South America

End-user Industrial Mining Power Generation Others



To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43114

Laser Cladding Equipment Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our laser cladding equipment market report covers the following areas:

Laser Cladding Equipment Market Size

Laser Cladding Equipment Market Trends

Laser Cladding Equipment Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the development of automatic laser cladding equipment as one of the prime reasons driving the laser cladding equipment market growth during the next few years.

Laser Cladding Equipment Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the laser cladding equipment market, including some of the vendors such as ALPHA LASER GmbH, Coherent Inc., Fraunhofer Society for the Promotion of Applied Research eV, Gall & Seitz Systems GmbH, Optomec Inc., IPG Photonics Corp., Laserline GmbH, OC Oerlikon Corp. AG, and TRUMPF GmbH + Co. KG. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the laser cladding equipment market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Laser Cladding Equipment Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist laser cladding equipment market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the laser cladding equipment market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the laser cladding equipment market

Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of laser cladding equipment market vendors

Table Of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Industrial - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Mining - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Power generation - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by End-user

Market Segmentation by Power

Market segments

Comparison by power

High power - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Low power - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by power

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Volume driver - Demand led growth

Price driver - Supply led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

ALPHA LASER GmbH

Coherent Inc.

Fraunhofer Society for the Promotion of Applied Research eV

Gall & Seitz Systems GmbH

Han's Laser Corp.Ltd.

IPG Photonics Corp.

Laserline GmbH

Optomec Inc.

OC Oerlikon Corp. AG

TRUMPF GmbH + Co. KG

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200506005892/en/