Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis- Low Voltage Motors Market 2020-2024 | Rising Focus on Increasing Energy Efficiency to Boost Growth | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/06/2020 | 07:31am EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the low voltage motors market and it is poised to grow by USD 3.22 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200506005064/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Low Voltage Motors Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Low Voltage Motors Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Latest Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. ABB Ltd., General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., Nidec Corp., Regal Beloit Corp., Siemens AG, TECO-Westinghouse, Toshiba Corp., WEG SA, and Wolong Electric Group Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. The rising focus on increasing energy efficiency will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Rising focus on increasing energy efficiency has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Low Voltage Motors Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Low Voltage Motors Market is segmented as below:

  • Type
    • IE1
    • IE2
    • IE3
    • IE4
  • Geography
    • APAC
    • North America
    • Europe
    • MEA
    • South America
  • End-user
    • Process Industries
    • Discrete Industries
    • HVAC

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43278

Low Voltage Motors Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our low voltage motors market report covers the following areas:

  • Low Voltage Motors Market Size
  • Low Voltage Motors Market Trends
  • Low Voltage Motors Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the application of smart technology solutions in the overall value chain as one of the prime reasons driving the low voltage motors market growth during the next few years.

Low Voltage Motors Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the low voltage motors market, including some of the vendors such as ABB Ltd., General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., Nidec Corp., Regal Beloit Corp., Siemens AG, TECO-Westinghouse, Toshiba Corp., WEG SA, and Wolong Electric Group Co. Ltd. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the low voltage motors market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Low Voltage Motors Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist low voltage motors market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the low voltage motors market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the low voltage motors market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of low voltage motors market vendors

Table Of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019-2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by End-user
  • Process industries - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Discrete industries - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • HVAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by End-user

Market Segmentation by Type

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Type
  • IE2 - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • IE1 - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • IE3 - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • IE4 - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • ABB Ltd.
  • General Electric Co.
  • Hitachi Ltd.
  • Nidec Corp.
  • Regal Beloit Corp.
  • Siemens AG
  • TECO-Westinghouse
  • Toshiba Corp.
  • WEG SA
  • Wolong Electric Group Co. Ltd.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
07:50aDNB : Trade subject to notification for primary insiders
AQ
07:50aWASTE MANAGEMENT : Reports Higher 1Q Profit Despite Covid-19 Effects
DJ
07:49aBIOCRYST : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:49aSPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS HOLDINGS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07:48aAVANOS MEDICAL : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:48aSCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO CO : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07:48aBRISTOL-MYERS : FDA Extends Liso-Cel Action Date by Three Months
DJ
07:47aBUNGELTD : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07:47aNEOLEUKIN THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07:46aBarrick adjusted profit jumps on higher prices, trims gold 2020 output
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Barclays is Neutral
2DHT HOLDINGS, INC. : DHT HOLDINGS: 1Q Earnings Snapshot
3BMW AG : BMW : cuts outlook, sees coronavirus pain lasting all year
4YAPI VE KREDI BANKASI A.S. : UniCredit warns of prolonged virus impact after $3 billion loss
5INTRUM : INTRUM : Debt collector Intrum targets stable core profit after first-quarter writedown

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group