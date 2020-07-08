COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis | Luxury Furniture Market 2020-2024 | Benefits of Multi-functional Furniture to Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the luxury furniture market and it is poised to grow by USD 7.58 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of about 5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200707005770/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Luxury Furniture Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Although the COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. Technavio’s in-depth research has all your needs covered as our research reports include all foreseeable market scenarios, including pre- & post-COVID-19 analysis. Download The Latest Free Sample Report of 2020-2024

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Herman Miller Inc., HNI Corp., Inter IKEA Group, Muebles Picó SA, and Steinhoff International Holdings NV are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

The benefits of multi-functional furniture has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations. https://www.technavio.com/report/report/luxury-furniture-market-industry-analysis

Luxury Furniture Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Luxury Furniture Market is segmented as below:

Material Wood Metal Others

Application Residential Luxury Furniture Commercial Luxury Furniture

Distribution Channel Offline Online

Geographic Landscape APAC Europe MEA North America South America



To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR31553

Luxury Furniture Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The luxury furniture market report covers the following areas:

Luxury Furniture Market Size

Luxury Furniture Market Trends

Luxury Furniture Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the rapid emergence of eco-friendly and organic luxury furniture as one of the prime reasons driving the luxury furniture market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Luxury Furniture Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist luxury furniture market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the luxury furniture market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the luxury furniture market

Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of luxury furniture market vendors

Table of Contents:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

2.1 Preface

2.2 Preface

2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY MATERIAL

Market segmentation by material

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

Market segmentation by application

Comparison by application

Residential luxury furniture - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Commercial luxury furniture - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by application

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

Market segmentation by distribution channel

Comparison by distribution channel

Offline - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Online - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by distribution channel

PART 10: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

Rapid emergence of eco-friendly and organic luxury furniture

Growth in demand for luxury furniture among millennials

Technological innovations in global luxury furniture market

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Herman Miller Inc.

HNI Corp.

Inter IKEA Group

Muebles Picó SA

Steinhoff International Holdings NV

PART 16: APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 17: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200707005770/en/