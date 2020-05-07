Log in
COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis | Maritime Patrol Naval Vessels Market 2020-2024 | Increasing Transnational Maritime Crimes to Boost Growth | Technavio

05/07/2020 | 11:02am EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the maritime patrol naval vessels market and it is poised to grow by USD 14.37 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 9% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200507005626/en/

Technavio has announced the latest market research report titled Global Maritime Patrol Naval Vessels Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced the latest market research report titled Global Maritime Patrol Naval Vessels Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Latest Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Austal Ltd., BAE Systems Plc, Damen Shipyards Group NV, Fincantieri Spa, Fr. Fassmer GmbH & Co. KG, Fr. Lürssen Werft GmbH & Co. KG, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Naval Group SA, NAVANTIA SA, and Saab AB, are some of the major market participants. Although the increasing transnational maritime crimes will offer immense growth opportunities, high costs associated with patrol naval vessels will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Increasing transnational maritime crimes has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, high costs associated with patrol naval vessels might hamper market growth.

Maritime Patrol Naval Vessels Market 2020-2024 : Segmentation

Maritime Patrol Naval Vessels Market is segmented as below:

  • Type
    • Manned Maritime Patrol Vessels
    • Unmanned Maritime Patrol Vessels
  • Geographic Landscape
    • APAC
    • Europe
    • MEA
    • North America
    • South America

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40050

Maritime Patrol Naval Vessels Market 2020-2024 : Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our maritime patrol naval vessels market report covers the following areas:

  • Maritime Patrol Naval Vessels Market Size
  • Maritime Patrol Naval Vessels Market Trends
  • Maritime Patrol Naval Vessels Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the development of high-speed patrol naval vessels as one of the prime reasons driving the maritime patrol naval vessels market growth during the next few years.

Maritime Patrol Naval Vessels Market 2020-2024 : Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the maritime patrol naval vessels market, including some of the vendors such as Austal Ltd., BAE Systems Plc, Damen Shipyards Group NV, Fincantieri Spa, Fr. Fassmer GmbH & Co. KG, Fr. Lürssen Werft GmbH & Co. KG, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Naval Group SA, NAVANTIA SA, and Saab AB. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the maritime patrol naval vessels market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Maritime Patrol Naval Vessels Market 2020-2024 : Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist maritime patrol naval vessels market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the maritime patrol naval vessels market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the maritime patrol naval vessels market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of maritime patrol naval vessels market vendors

Table Of Contents :

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

  • 2.1 Preface
  • 2.2 Preface
  • 2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2019
  • Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE

  • Market segmentation by type
  • Comparison by type
  • Manned maritime patrol vessels - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Unmanned maritime patrol vessels - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by type

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

  • Development of high-speed patrol naval vessels
  • Adoption of innovative approaches in procuring patrol naval vessels
  • Growing adoption of 3D printing

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Austal Ltd.
  • BAE Systems Plc
  • Damen Shipyards Group NV
  • Fincantieri Spa
  • Fr. Fassmer GmbH & Co. KG
  • Fr. Lürssen Werft GmbH & Co. KG
  • Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.
  • Naval Group SA
  • NAVANTIA SA
  • Saab AB

PART 14: APPENDIX

  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations
  • Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
