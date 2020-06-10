COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis- Microbiome Sequencing Services Market 2020-2024 | Focus on Laboratory Accreditations to Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the microbiome sequencing services market and it is poised to grow by USD 914.65 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 20% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. BaseClear BV, bioMérieux SA, Brooks Automation Inc., Clinical Microbiomics AS, Eurofins Scientific SE, Microbiome Insights, Molecular Research LP, Norgen Biotek Corp., Novogene Corp., and OraSure Technologies Inc. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Focus on laboratory accreditations has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Microbiome Sequencing Services Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Microbiome Sequencing Services Market is segmented as below:

End-user Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies Research and Academic Institutes Direct-to-consumer Service Providers

Geographic Landscape North America Europe Asia ROW



Microbiome Sequencing Services Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The microbiome sequencing services market report covers the following areas:

Microbiome Sequencing Services Market Size

Microbiome Sequencing Services Market Trends

Microbiome Sequencing Services Market Analysis

This study identifies developments in microbiome-centered therapeutics as one of the prime reasons driving the microbiome sequencing services market growth during the next few years.

Microbiome Sequencing Services Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist microbiome sequencing services market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the microbiome sequencing services market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the microbiome sequencing services market

Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of microbiome sequencing services market vendors

