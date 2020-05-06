Log in
COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis | Military Simulation and Virtual Training Market 2020-2024 | Cost-Effective Virtual Training to Boost Growth | Technavio

05/06/2020 | 01:31pm EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the military simulation and virtual training market and it is poised to grow by USD 3.20 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200506005596/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Military Simulation and Virtual Training Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Military Simulation and Virtual Training Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Latest Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. BAE Systems Plc, Bohemia Interactive Simulations ks, CAE Inc., and Fidelity Technologies BAE Systems Plc, Bohemia Interactive Simulations ks, CAE Inc., Fidelity Technologies Corp., Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc., L3 Technologies Inc., Lockheed Martin Corp., Saab AB, Thales Group, and United Technologies Corp. are some of the major market participants. The cost-effective virtual training will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Cost-effective virtual training has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Military Simulation and Virtual Training Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Military Simulation and Virtual Training Market is segmented as below:

  • Product
    • Flight Simulators
    • Maritime Simulators
    • Combat Simulators
  • Geography
    • North America
    • Europe
    • APAC
    • MEA
    • South America

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43276

Military Simulation and Virtual Training Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our military simulation and virtual training market report covers the following areas:

  • Military Simulation and Virtual Training Market Size
  • Military Simulation and Virtual Training Market Trends
  • Military Simulation and Virtual Training Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies demand for unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) flight simulation as one of the prime reasons driving the military simulation and virtual training market growth during the next few years.

Military Simulation and Virtual Training Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the military simulation and virtual training market, including some of the vendors such as BAE Systems Plc, Bohemia Interactive Simulations ks, CAE Inc., and Fidelity Technologies BAE Systems Plc, Bohemia Interactive Simulations ks, CAE Inc., Fidelity Technologies Corp., Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc., L3 Technologies Inc., Lockheed Martin Corp., Saab AB, Thales Group, and United Technologies Corp. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the military simulation and virtual training market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Military Simulation and Virtual Training Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist military simulation and virtual training market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the military simulation and virtual training market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the military simulation and virtual training market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of military simulation and virtual training market vendors

Table Of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Product
  • Flight simulators - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Maritime simulators - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Combat simulators - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • BAE Systems Plc
  • Bohemia Interactive Simulations ks
  • CAE Inc.
  • Fidelity Technologies Corp.
  • Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc.
  • L3 Technologies Inc.
  • Lockheed Martin Corp.
  • Saab AB
  • Thales Group
  • United Technologies Corp.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
