COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis | Milk Powder Market 2020-2024 | Long Shelf Life to Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the milk powder market and it is poised to grow by USD 25.38 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 11% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Milk Powder Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Alpen Food Group BV, Arla Foods amba, China Mengniu Dairy Co. Ltd., Danone SA, Dean Foods Co., Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd., Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd., Nestle SA, Royal FrieslandCampina NV, and The Kraft Heinz Co. are some of the major market participants. The long shelf life will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Long shelf life has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Milk Powder Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Milk Powder Market is segmented as below:

Product Whole Milk Powder Dairy Whitener Skim Milk Powder

Geography APAC North America Europe MEA South America

Distribution channel Hypermarket and Supermarket Convenience Store Food and Drink Specialists Others



Milk Powder Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our milk powder market report covers the following areas:

Milk Powder Market Size

Milk Powder Market Trends

Milk Powder Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies increasing consumption of coffee and tea as one of the prime reasons driving the milk powder market growth during the next few years.

Milk Powder Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the milk powder market, including some of the vendors such as Alpen Food Group BV, Arla Foods amba, China Mengniu Dairy Co. Ltd., Danone SA, Dean Foods Co., Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd., Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd., Nestle SA, Royal FrieslandCampina NV, and The Kraft Heinz Co. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the milk powder market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Milk Powder Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist milk powder market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the milk powder market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the milk powder market

Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of milk powder market vendors

