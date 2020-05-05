Log in
COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis | Online Language Subscription Courses Market 2020-2024 | Preference for Mobile-Assisted Language Learning to Boost Growth | Technavio

05/05/2020 | 10:01pm EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the online language subscription courses market and it is poised to grow by USD 3.68 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 18% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200505006063/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Online Language Subscription Courses Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Online Language Subscription Courses Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Latest Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

The market is moderately fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Duolingo Inc., Enux Education Ltd., Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co., italki HK Ltd., Language Trainers Corp., Pearson Plc, Rocket Languages Ltd., Rosetta Stone Ltd., Sanako Corp., and The Linguist Institute Ltd. are some of the major market participants. The preference for mobile-assisted language learning will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Preference for mobile-assisted language learning has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Online Language Subscription Courses Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Online Language Subscription Courses Market is segmented as below:

  • End-user
    • Individual Learners
    • Institutional Learners
  • Type
    • English
    • Mandarin
    • Spanish
    • Others
  • Geographic Landscape
    • APAC
    • Europe
    • MEA
    • North America
    • South America

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40074

Online Language Subscription Courses Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our online language subscription courses market report covers the following areas:

  • Online Language Subscription Courses Market Size
  • Online Language Subscription Courses Market Trends
  • Online Language Subscription Courses Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies emergence of artificial intelligence (AI)-based language learning courses as one of the prime reasons driving the online language subscription courses market growth during the next few years.

Online Language Subscription Courses Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the online language subscription courses market, including some of the vendors such as Duolingo Inc., Enux Education Ltd., Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co., italki HK Ltd., Language Trainers Corp., Pearson Plc, Rocket Languages Ltd., Rosetta Stone Ltd., Sanako Corp., and The Linguist Institute Ltd. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the online language subscription courses market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Online Language Subscription Courses Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist online language subscription courses market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the online language subscription courses market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the online language subscription courses market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of online language subscription courses market vendors

Table Of Contents:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

  • 2.1 Preface
  • 2.2 Preface
  • 2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis
  • Value chain analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2019
  • Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

  • Market segmentation by end-user
  • Comparison by end-user
  • Individual learners - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Institutional learners - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by end-user

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE

  • Market segmentation by type
  • Comparison by type
  • English - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Mandarin - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Spanish - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by type

PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

  • Advent of conversational learning
  • Use of gamification
  • Emergence of AI-based language learning courses

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Duolingo Inc.
  • Enux Education Ltd.
  • Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co.
  • italki HK Ltd.
  • Language Trainers Corp.
  • Pearson Plc
  • Rocket Languages Ltd.
  • Rosetta Stone Ltd.
  • Sanako Corp.
  • The Linguist Institute Ltd.

PART 15: APPENDIX

  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations
  • Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 16: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
