COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis | Onshore Oil and Gas Pipeline Market 2020-2024 | Rising Global Energy Demand to Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the onshore oil and gas pipeline market and it is poised to grow by USD 13.49 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. ArcelorMittal SA, Bechtel Corp., BP Plc, Essar Steel India Ltd., EUROPIPE GmbH, General Electric Co., Gulf Interstate Engineering Co., Saipem Spa, TechnipFMC Plc, and Tenaris SA are some of the major market participants. The rising global energy demand will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Rising global energy demand has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Onshore Oil and Gas Pipeline Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Onshore Oil and Gas Pipeline Market is segmented as below:

Application Gas Pipelines Oil Pipelines

Geography APAC North America MEA South America Europe



Onshore Oil and Gas Pipeline Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our onshore oil and gas pipeline market report covers the following areas:

Onshore Oil and Gas Pipeline Market Size

Onshore Oil and Gas Pipeline Market Trends

Onshore Oil and Gas Pipeline Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies economic advantages of pipeline transportation as one of the prime reasons driving the onshore oil and gas pipeline market growth during the next few years.

Onshore Oil and Gas Pipeline Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the onshore oil and gas pipeline market, including some of the vendors such as ArcelorMittal SA, Bechtel Corp., BP Plc, Essar Steel India Ltd., EUROPIPE GmbH, General Electric Co., Gulf Interstate Engineering Co., Saipem Spa, TechnipFMC Plc, and Tenaris SA. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the onshore oil and gas pipeline market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Onshore Oil and Gas Pipeline Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist onshore oil and gas pipeline market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the onshore oil and gas pipeline market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the onshore oil and gas pipeline market

Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of onshore oil and gas pipeline market vendors

Table Of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Gas pipelines - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Oil pipelines - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

ArcelorMittal SA

Bechtel Corp.

BP Plc

Essar Steel India Ltd.

EUROPIPE GmbH

General Electric Co.

Gulf Interstate Engineering Co.

Saipem Spa

TechnipFMC Plc

Tenaris SA

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

