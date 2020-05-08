COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis | Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market 2020-2024 | Stringent Occupational Safety Regulations to Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the personal protective equipment (PPE) market and it is poised to grow by USD 28.67 billion during 2020-2024. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200508005519/en/
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Latest Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. 3M Co., Alpha Pro Tech Ltd., Ansell Ltd., Delta Plus Group, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Kimberly-Clark Corp., MCR Safety, MSA Safety Inc., and Sioen Industries NV are some of the major market participants. Stringent occupational safety regulations will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Stringent occupational safety regulations have been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market is segmented as below:
-
Product
-
Protective Clothing
-
Hand And Arm Protection
-
Protective Footwear
-
Respiratory Protection
-
Others
-
Geography
-
North America
-
Europe
-
APAC
-
MEA
-
South America
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43304
Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our personal protective equipment (PPE) market report covers the following areas:
-
Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market Size
-
Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market Trends
-
Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies increasing prevalence of infectious biological hazards as one of the prime reasons driving the personal protective equipment (PPE) market growth during the next few years.
Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the personal protective equipment (PPE) market, including some of the vendors such as 3M Co., Alpha Pro Tech Ltd., Ansell Ltd., Delta Plus Group, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Kimberly-Clark Corp., MCR Safety, MSA Safety Inc., and Sioen Industries NV. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the personal protective equipment (PPE) market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
-
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
-
Detailed information on factors that will assist personal protective equipment (PPE) market growth during the next five years
-
Estimation of the personal protective equipment (PPE) market size and its contribution to the parent market
-
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
-
The growth of the personal protective equipment (PPE) market
-
Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
-
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of personal protective equipment (PPE) market vendors
Table Of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
-
Market ecosystem
-
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
-
Market definition
-
Market segment analysis
-
Market size 2019
-
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
-
Five forces summary
-
Bargaining power of buyers
-
Bargaining power of suppliers
-
Threat of new entrants
-
Threat of substitutes
-
Threat of rivalry
-
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
-
Market segments
-
Comparison by Product
-
Protective clothing - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Hand and arm protection - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Protective footwear - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Respiratory protection - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by End-user
-
Market segments
-
Comparison by End user
-
Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Construction - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Market opportunity by End user
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
-
Geographic segmentation
-
Geographic comparison
-
North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Key leading countries
-
Market opportunity by geography
Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
Vendor Landscape
-
Competitive scenario
-
Vendor landscape
-
Landscape disruption
-
Industry risks
Vendor Analysis
-
Vendors covered
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
3M Co.
-
Alpha Pro Tech Ltd.
-
Ansell Ltd.
-
Delta Plus Group
-
DuPont de Nemours Inc.
-
Honeywell International Inc.
-
Kimberly-Clark Corp.
-
MCR Safety
-
MSA Safety Inc.
-
Sioen Industries NV
APPEndix
-
Scope of the report
-
Currency conversion rates for US$
-
Research methodology
-
List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200508005519/en/