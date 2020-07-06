Log in
COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis | Plating On Plastics (POP) Market 2020-2024 | Increasing Use Of Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) to Boost Growth | Technavio

07/06/2020 | 01:16pm EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the Plating on Plastics (POP) market and it is poised to grow by $275.75 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of about 7% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200706005415/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global POP Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global POP Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Although the COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. Technavio’s in-depth research has all your needs covered as our research reports include all foreseeable market scenarios, including pre- & post-COVID-19 analysis. Download a Free Sample Report

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Covestro AG, Cybershield Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Element Solutions Inc., Koch Industries Inc., Phillips Plating Corp., Plasman Group, Quality Plated Products Ltd., Sharretts Plating Co. Inc., and The Carlyle Group LP are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Increasing use of acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS) has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, weak adhesion between metals and plastic substrates might hamper the market growth.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations. https://www.technavio.com/report/report/plating-on-plastics-market-industry-analysis

Plating on Plastics (POP) Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Plating on Plastics (POP) Market is segmented as below:

  • Product
    • Chrome-based
    • Nickel-based
    • Other Metal-based
  • End-user
    • Automotive
    • Electrical And Electronics
    • Plumbing
    • Other Industries
  • Geographic Landscape
    • APAC
    • Europe
    • MEA
    • North America
    • South America

Plating on Plastics (POP) Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The plating on plastics (POP) market report covers the following areas:

  • Plating on Plastics (POP) Market Size
  • Plating on Plastics (POP) Market Trends
  • Plating on Plastics (POP) Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the use of lightweight materials in the automotive industry as one of the prime reasons driving the Plating on Plastics (POP) market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Plating on Plastics (POP) Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist Plating on Plastics (POP) market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the Plating on Plastics (POP) market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the Plating on Plastics (POP) market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of Plating on Plastics (POP) market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five Forces Summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Product placement
  • Chrome-based - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Nickel-based - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Other metal-based - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by End-user placement
  • Automotive - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Electrical and electronics - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Plumbing - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Other industries - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by End-user

Customer Landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • Market drivers
  • Volume driver - Demand led growth
  • Volume driver - Supply led growth
  • Volume driver - External factors
  • Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
  • Price driver - Inflation
  • Price driver - Shift from lower to higher priced units
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Covestro AG
  • Cybershield Inc.
  • DuPont de Nemours Inc.
  • Element Solutions Inc.
  • Koch Industries Inc.
  • Phillips Plating Corp.
  • Plasman Group
  • Quality Plated Products Ltd.
  • Sharretts Plating Co. Inc.
  • The Carlyle Group LP

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


