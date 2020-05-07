Log in
COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis | Portable Air-Conditioner Market 2020-2024 | Awareness About Energy-Efficient Devices to Boost Growth | Technavio

05/07/2020 | 11:01pm EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the portable air-conditioner market and it is poised to grow by USD 241.99 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200507006190/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Portable Air-Conditioner Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Portable Air-Conditioner Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Latest Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Daikin Industries Ltd., DeLonghi Group, Electrolux Group, Qingdao Haier Co. Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., LG Electronics Inc., Midea Group Co. Ltd., Olimpia Splendid Spa, United Technologies Corp., and Whirlpool Corp. are some of the major market participants. The awareness about energy-efficient devices will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Awareness about energy-efficient devices has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Portable Air-Conditioner Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Portable Air-Conditioner Market is segmented as below:

  • End-user
    • Residential
    • Non-residential
  • Distribution Channel
    • Offline
    • Online
  • Geographic Landscape
    • APAC
    • Europe
    • MEA
    • North America
    • South America

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41575

Portable Air-Conditioner Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our portable air-conditioner market report covers the following areas:

  • Portable Air-Conditioner Market Size
  • Portable Air-Conditioner Market Trends
  • Portable Air-Conditioner Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the advent of smart portable air conditioners as one of the prime reasons driving the portable air-conditioner market growth during the next few years.

Portable Air-Conditioner Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the portable air-conditioner market, including some of the vendors such as Daikin Industries Ltd., DeLonghi Group, Electrolux Group, Qingdao Haier Co. Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., LG Electronics Inc., Midea Group Co. Ltd., Olimpia Splendid Spa, United Technologies Corp., and Whirlpool Corp. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the portable air-conditioner market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Portable Air-Conditioner Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist portable air-conditioner market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the portable air-conditioner market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the portable air-conditioner market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of portable air-conditioner market vendors

Table Of Contents:

Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by End user placement
  • Residential - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Non-residential - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by End user

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Distribution channel placement
  • Offline - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Online - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • Market drivers
  • Volume driver - Demand led growth
  • Volume driver - Supply led growth
  • Volume driver - External factors
  • Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
  • Price driver - Inflation
  • Price driver - Shift from lower to higher-priced units
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Daikin Industries Ltd.
  • DeLonghi Group
  • Electrolux Group
  • Qingdao Haier Co. Ltd.
  • Honeywell International Inc.
  • LG Electronics, Inc.
  • Midea Group Co. Ltd.
  • Olimpia Splendid Spa
  • United Technologies Corp.
  • Whirlpool Corp.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


