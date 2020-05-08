Log in
COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis | Private Cloud Services Market 2020-2024 | Adoption of Cloud Among SMEs to Boost Growth | Technavio

05/08/2020 | 07:31pm EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the private cloud services market and it is poised to grow by USD 70.55 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 25% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200508005439/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Private Cloud Services Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Private Cloud Services Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Latest Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. BMC Software Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, and VMware Inc. are some of the major market participants. The adoption of cloud among SMEs will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Adoption of cloud among SMEs has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Private Cloud Services Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Private Cloud Services Market is segmented as below:

  • Service
    • IaaS
    • SaaS
    • PaaS
  • Geography
    • North America
    • Europe
    • APAC
    • South America
    • MEA

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43377

Private Cloud Services Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our private cloud services market report covers the following areas:

  • Private Cloud Services Market Size
  • Private Cloud Services Market Trends
  • Private Cloud Services Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies increased inclination for private cloud for enhanced data security as one of the prime reasons driving the private cloud services market growth during the next few years.

Private Cloud Services Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the private cloud services market, including some of the vendors such as BMC Software Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, and VMware Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the private cloud services market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Private Cloud Services Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist private cloud services market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the private cloud services market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the private cloud services market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of private cloud services market vendors

Table Of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Service

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Service
  • IaaS - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • SaaS - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • PaaS - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Service

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • BMC Software Inc.
  • Cisco Systems Inc.
  • Citrix Systems Inc.
  • Dell Technologies Inc.
  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.
  • International Business Machines Corp.
  • Microsoft Corp.
  • Oracle Corp.
  • SAP SE
  • VMware Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
