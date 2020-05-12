Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis- Robotic Process Automation Market 2020-2024 | Improved Cost Savings for Businesses to Boost Growth | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/12/2020 | 02:01am EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the robotic process automation market and it is poised to grow by USD 7438.17 million during 2020-2024. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200511005727/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Robotic Process Automation Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Robotic Process Automation Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. Accenture Plc, Atos SE, Blue Prism Group Plc, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., IPsoft Inc., NICE Ltd., and UiPath Srl. are some of the major market participants. The improved cost savings for businesses will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Improved cost savings for businesses has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Robotic Process Automation Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Robotic Process Automation Market is segmented as below:

  • End-user
    • BFSI
    • IT/ITES
    • Telecom
    • Logistics
    • Others
  • Geography
    • North America
    • Europe
    • APAC
    • South America

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43258

Robotic Process Automation Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our robotic process automation market report covers the following areas:

  • Robotic Process Automation Market Size
  • Robotic Process Automation Market Trends
  • Robotic Process Automation Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies increasing demand for data loggers with displays as one of the prime reasons driving the robotic process automation market growth during the next few years.

Robotic Process Automation Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the robotic process automation market, including some of the vendors such as Accenture Plc, Atos SE, Blue Prism Group Plc, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., IPsoft Inc., NICE Ltd., and UiPath Srl. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the robotic process automation market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Robotic Process Automation Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist robotic process automation market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the robotic process automation market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the robotic process automation market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of robotic process automation market vendors

Table Of Contents:

Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by End user
  • BFSI - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • IT/ITES - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Telecom - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Logistics - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by End user

Customer landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Accenture Plc
  • Atos SE
  • Blue Prism Group Plc
  • Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.
  • Deloitte
  • Infosys Ltd.
  • International Business Machines Corp.
  • IPsoft Inc.
  • NICE Ltd.
  • UiPath Srl

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
02:21aCORONAVIRUS : Relief Packages In The United Arab Emirates
AQ
02:20aNIKE : The Long Run
AQ
02:20aBANG & OLUFSEN A/S : Extraordinary General Meeting in Bang & Olufsen a/s
AQ
02:19aNETLIST : The International Trade Commission Considers An Exclusion Order In An Investigation Based On Purported Standard-Essential Patents
AQ
02:19aBAYER : California Argues For State Law In Appeal Of Roundup Case
AQ
02:19aVOLKSWAGEN : Ninth Circuit To Determine Applicability Of Affiliated Ute Presumption Of Reliance To Securities Fraud Actions
AQ
02:19aPIER 1 IMPORTS : "Temporary" Suspension Of Bankruptcy Cases In The COVID-19 Crisis
AQ
02:19aSWISSCOM : COVID-19 And Its Privacy Implications
AQ
02:19aHONDA MOTOR : posts 13% drop in annual operating profit
RE
02:16aSSM PUBL : and Täby municipality agree on the return of 134 building rights
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks falter as anxiety grows over second coronavirus wave
2ALLIANZ SE : ALLIANZ : first-quarter net profit drops 29% as coronavirus outbreak dampens business
3THYSSENKRUPP AG : THYSSENKRUPP : second-quarter loss widens as coronavirus impact starts to show
4BLACKROCK, INC. : BLACKROCK : NY Fed Says It Will Start Buying ETFs -- Update
5Hyatt to lay off 1,300 employees as pandemic cripples travel
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group