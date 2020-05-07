COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis | Rugged Devices Market 2020-2024 | Demand for Data Management Systems to Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the rugged devices market and it is poised to grow by USD 1.67 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Caterpillar Inc., CipherLab Co. Ltd., Datalogic Spa, Handheld Group AB, Honeywell International Inc., Kyocera Corp., Panasonic Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., TouchStar Technologies Ltd., and Zebra Technologies Corp. are some of the major market participants. The demand for data management systems will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Demand for data management systems has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Rugged Devices Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Rugged Devices Market is segmented as below:

End-user Industrial Military And Defense Commercial Government

Product Rugged Mobile Computers Rugged Tablets/notebooks Rugged Scanners Rugged Air Quality Monitors

Type Semi-rugged Fully-rugged Ultra-rugged

Geography North America Europe APAC South America MEA



Rugged Devices Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our rugged devices market report covers the following areas:

Rugged Devices Market Size

Rugged Devices Market Trends

Rugged Devices Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies emerging applications of rugged handheld devices as one of the prime reasons driving the rugged devices market growth during the next few years.

Rugged Devices Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the rugged devices market, including some of the vendors such as Caterpillar Inc., CipherLab Co. Ltd., Datalogic Spa, Handheld Group AB, Honeywell International Inc., Kyocera Corp., Panasonic Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., TouchStar Technologies Ltd., and Zebra Technologies Corp. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the rugged devices market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Rugged Devices Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist rugged devices market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the rugged devices market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the rugged devices market

Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of rugged devices market vendors

Table Of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Fiver forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Rugged mobile computers - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Rugged tablets/notebooks - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Rugged scanners - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Rugged air quality monitors - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Industrial - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Military and defense - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Commercial - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Government - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by End-user

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Semi-rugged - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Fully-rugged - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Ultra-rugged - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Type

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Volume driver - Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Caterpillar Inc.

CipherLab Co. Ltd.

Datalogic Spa

Handheld Group AB

Honeywell International Inc.

Kyocera Corp.

Panasonic Corp.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

TouchStar Technologies Ltd.

Zebra Technologies Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

