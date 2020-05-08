Log in
COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis | Smart Backpack Market 2020-2024 | Rise in Trade Offers by Key Competitors to Boost Growth | Technavio

05/08/2020 | 04:01pm EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the smart backpack market and it is poised to grow by USD 444.44 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Smart Backpack Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Latest Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. CO.ALITION, Ghostek, Lumzag, Mancro, MOS Organizer, NOMATIC, Targus Inc., TRAKK Tech LLC., TYLT Inc., and Xindao BV are some of the major market participants. The rise in trade offers by key competitors will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Rise in trade offers by key competitors has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Smart Backpack Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Smart Backpack Market is segmented as below:

  • Capacity
    • 15-35 Liter
    • 35-60 Liter
    • Above 60 Liter
  • Geography
    • APAC
    • North America
    • Europe
    • MEA
    • South America

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43555

Smart Backpack Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our smart backpack market report covers the following areas:

  • Smart Backpack Market Size
  • Smart Backpack Market Trends
  • Smart Backpack Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies advanced technological innovations in product features as one of the prime reasons driving the smart backpack market growth during the next few years.

Smart Backpack Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the smart backpack market, including some of the vendors such as CO.ALITION, Ghostek, Lumzag, Mancro, MOS Organizer, NOMATIC, Targus Inc., TRAKK Tech LLC., TYLT Inc., and Xindao BV. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the smart backpack market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Smart Backpack Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist smart backpack market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the smart backpack market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the smart backpack market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of smart backpack market vendors

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
