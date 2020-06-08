Log in
COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis- Smart Doorbell Market 2020-2024 | Increasing Demand for Smart Locks to Boost Growth | Technavio

06/08/2020 | 01:01pm EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the smart doorbell market and it is poised to grow by USD 1.19 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 25% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200608005554/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Smart Doorbell Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Smart Doorbell Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Request for Technavio's latest reports on directly and indirectly impacted markets. Market estimates include pre- and post-COVID-19 impact on the Smart Doorbell Market Download free sample report

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Aeotec Ltd., Arlo Technologies Inc., August Home Inc., Eques Inc., Google LLC, iseeBell Inc., Ring LLC, SkyBell Technologies Inc., Soliom Solar Home Security, and Xiaomi Corp. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Increasing demand for smart locks has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations. https://www.technavio.com/report/report/smart-doorbell-market-industry-analysis

Smart Doorbell Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Smart Doorbell Market is segmented as below:

  • Product
    • Stand-alone Smart Doorbell
    • Integrated Smart Doorbell
  • Geographic Landscape
    • North America
    • Europe
    • APAC
    • MEA
    • South America

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40574

Smart Doorbell Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The smart doorbell market report covers the following areas:

  • Smart Doorbell Market Size
  • Smart Doorbell Market Trends
  • Smart Doorbell Market Analysis

This study identifies the integration of advanced technologies as one of the prime reasons driving the smart doorbell market growth during the next few years.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Smart Doorbell Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist smart doorbell market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the smart doorbell market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the smart doorbell market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of smart doorbell market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five Forces Summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Product placement
  • Stand-alone smart doorbell - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Integrated smart doorbell - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Product

Customer Landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • Market drivers
  • Volume driver - Demand led growth
  • Volume driver - Supply led growth
  • Volume driver - External factors
  • Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
  • Price driver - Inflation
  • Price driver - Shift from lower to higher priced units
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Aeotec Ltd.
  • Arlo Technologies Inc.
  • August Home Inc.
  • Eques Inc.
  • Google LLC
  • iseeBell Inc.
  • Ring LLC
  • SkyBell Technologies Inc.
  • Soliom Solar Home Security
  • Xiaomi Corp.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
