Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis | Smart Workplace Market 2020-2024 | Increased Demand for Seamless Connectivity to Boost Growth | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/05/2020 | 07:01pm EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the smart workplace market and it is poised to grow by USD 98.37 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 19% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200505005993/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Smart Workplace Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Smart Workplace Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Latest Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Acuity Brands Inc., Daikin Industries Ltd., General Electric, Honeywell International Inc., Ingersoll-Rand Plc, Johnson Controls International Plc, LG Electronics Inc., OSRAM GmbH, Schneider Electric SE, and United Technologies Corp. are some of the major market participants. The increased demand for seamless connectivity will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Increased demand for seamless connectivity has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Smart Workplace Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Smart Workplace Market is segmented as below:

  • Type
    • New Buildings
    • Retrofitting
  • Component
    • Smart HVAC
    • Smart Lighting
    • Smart Security
    • Smart Thermostat
    • Smart Windows
  • Geographic Landscape
    • APAC
    • Europe
    • MEA
    • North America
    • South America

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41113

Smart Workplace Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our smart workplace market report covers the following areas:

  • Smart Workplace Market Size
  • Smart Workplace Market Trends
  • Smart Workplace Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies emergence of smart cities as one of the prime reasons driving the smart workplace market growth during the next few years.

Smart Workplace Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the smart workplace market, including some of the vendors such as Acuity Brands Inc., Daikin Industries Ltd., General Electric, Honeywell International Inc., Ingersoll-Rand Plc, Johnson Controls International Plc, LG Electronics Inc., OSRAM GmbH, Schneider Electric SE, and United Technologies Corp. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the smart workplace market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Smart Workplace Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist smart workplace market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the smart workplace market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the smart workplace market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of smart workplace market vendors

Table Of Contents:

Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Type placement
  • New buildings - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Retrofitting - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • Market drivers
  • Volume driver - Demand led growth
  • Volume driver - Supply led growth
  • Volume driver - External factors
  • Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
  • Price driver - Inflation
  • Price driver - Shift from lower to higher-priced units
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Acuity Brands Inc.
  • Daikin Industries Ltd.
  • General Electric
  • Honeywell International Inc.
  • Ingersoll-Rand Plc
  • Johnson Controls International Plc
  • LG Electronics, Inc.
  • OSRAM GmbH
  • Schneider Electric SE
  • United Technologies Corp.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
07:41p5N PLUS : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:40pBLUELINX : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:40pDELEK US HOLDINGS : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:37pINNOSPEC : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:35pPROTECTIVE INSURANCE : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:33p3DEO : Posts Triple Digit Annual Growth with Next Generation Metal 3D Printing
BU
07:32pSUNCOR ENERGY : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:31pB2GOLD : Reports Strong Q1 2020 Results and Quarterly Records for Total Gold Production, Gold Revenue, Operating Cash Flows and Cash Operating Costs; Increases Quarterly Dividend to $0.02 per share
AQ
07:31pNOVONIX LTD (ASX : NVX) COVID-19 Corporate Update - re-opening of US anode plant
AQ
07:31pCOVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis | Dry Shampoo Market 2020-2024 | Product Innovation to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BEYOND MEAT, INC. : Beyond Meat takes to grocery stores as lockdowns hit sales at restaurants
2SUNCOR ENERGY INC. : SUNCOR ENERGY : reports first quarter 2020 results
3HASBRO, INC. : HASBRO : Mattel looks to Christmas for recovery as sales warning hits shares
4BEXIMCO PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED : BEXIMCO PHARMACEUTICALS : Gilead in talks to expand global supply of COVID-1..
5DHT HOLDINGS, INC. : DHT HOLDINGS: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group