COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis - Television Market 2020-2024 | Rising Popularity of Large-display TV to Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the television market and it is poised to grow by USD 45.87 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 12% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Request for Technavio's latest reports on directly and indirectly impacted markets. Market estimates include pre- and post-COVID-19 impact on the Television Market Download free sample report

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Funai Electric Co. Ltd., Hisense International Co. Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Panasonic Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sharp Corp., Skyworth Group Ltd., Sony Corp., TCL Electronics Holdings Ltd., and VIZIO Inc. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The rising popularity of large-display TV has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the lack of 4K content might hamper the market growth.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations. https://www.technavio.com/report/television-market-industry-analysis

Television Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Television Market is segmented as below:

■ Technology

■ HD

■ UHD

■ Display Size

■ Up To 43 Inches

■ 55-64 Inches

■ 48-50 Inches

■ Greater Than 65 Inches

■ Display Type

■ LCD

■ OLED

■ Geography

■ APAC

■ North America

■ Europe

■ South America

■ MEA

Television Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our television market report covers the following areas:

■ Television Market Size

■ Television Market Trends

■ Television Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies increased demand for smart televisions as one of the prime reasons driving the television market growth during the next few years.

Television Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

■ CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

■ Detailed information on factors that will assist television market growth during the next five years

■ Estimation of the television market size and its contribution to the parent market

■ Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

■ The growth of the television market

■ Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

■ Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of television market vendors

Table of Contents:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

■ 2.1 Preface

■ 2.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

■ Market ecosystem

■ Market characteristics

■ Market segmentation analysis

■ Value chain analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

■ Market definition

■ Market outlook

■ Market sizing 2019

■ Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

■ Bargaining power of buyers

■ Bargaining power of suppliers

■ Threat of new entrants

■ Threat of substitutes

■ Threat of rivalry

■ Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TECHNOLOGY

■ Market segmentation by technology

■ Comparison by technology

■ HD - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

■ UHD - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

■ Market opportunity by technology

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISPLAY SIZE

■ Market segmentation by display size

■ Comparison by display size

■ Up to 43 inches - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

■ 55-64 inches - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

■ 48-50 inches - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

■ Greater than 65 inches - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

■ Market opportunity by display size

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISPLAY TYPE

■ Market segmentation by display type

■ Comparison by display type

■ LCD - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

■ OLED - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

■ Market opportunity by display type

PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 10: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

■ Geographic segmentation

■ Geographic comparison

■ APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

■ North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

■ Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

■ South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

■ MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

■ Key leading countries

■ Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

■ Market drivers

■ Market challenges

PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

■ Advent of 8K UHD televisions

■ Increased demand for smart televisions

■ Innovations in UHD televisions

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

■ Landscape disruption

■ Overview

■ Competitive scenario

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

■ Vendors covered

■ Vendor classification

■ Market positioning of vendors

■ Funai Electric Co. Ltd.

■ Hisense International Co. Ltd.

■ LG Electronics Inc.

■ Panasonic Corp.

■ Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

■ Sharp Corp.

■ Skyworth Group Ltd.

■ Sony Corp.

■ TCL Electronics Holdings Ltd.

■ VIZIO Inc.

PART 16: APPENDIX

■ Research methodology

■ List of abbreviations

■ Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 17: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

