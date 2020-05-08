Log in
COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis | Third-Party Logistics Market in Europe 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunities with A.P. Moller - Maersk AS and C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. | Technavio

05/08/2020 | 02:01pm EDT

The third-party logistics (3PL) market in Europe is expected to grow by USD 42.04 billion as per Technavio. This marks a significant market slowdown compared to the previous year's growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. However, healthy growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 4%.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200508005345/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Third-Party Logistics Market in Europe 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Request challenges and opportunities that influence COVID-19 pandemic - Request free sample pages of the third-party logistics market in Europe

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Third-Party Logistics Market Analysis Report by End-user (Manufacturing, Retail, Consumer goods, Healthcare, and Others), Service (Transportation, Warehousing, and Others), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

https://www.technavio.com/report/third-party-logistics-market-in-europe-industry-analysis

The market is driven by the growing complexity of in-house logistics operations. In addition, the emergence of big data is anticipated to boost the growth of the third-party logistics market.

Manufacturing companies across the world are focusing on expanding their production capacities and operations. This has increased the need for logistics for efficient transportation of materials to factories and finished goods to end-users. In addition, difficulties in fleet management, shortage of skilled drivers, lack of IT infrastructure such as tracking systems, and operational issues in the management of in-house logistics are significantly impacting the core business areas of shippers. Hence, they are increasingly outsourcing the logistics operations to 3PL providers to achieve improved operational efficiency and cost savings. These factors are driving the growth of the third-party logistics market in Europe.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Third-Party Logistics Companies:

A.P. Moller - Maersk AS

A.P. Moller - Maersk AS operates its business through segments such as Ocean, Logistics & Services, Terminals & Towage, and Manufacturing & Others. The company offers various transportation and logistics services, including 3PL, freight forwarding, and logistics services.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. operates its business through segments such as NAST, Global Forwarding, and All Other and Corporate. The company offers intermodal, global forwarding, and project logistics services for various industries across the globe.

CEVA Logistics AG

CEVA Logistics AG operates its business through segments such as Freight management and Contract logistics. The company offers asset-light third-party logistics services for various small and medium-sized national and multinational companies.

Deutsche Bahn AG

Deutsche Bahn AG operates its business through segments such as DB Long-Distance, DB Regional, DB Arriva, DB Cargo, DB Schenker, DB Netze Track, DB Netze Stations, DB Netze Energy, and Other. The company offers 3PL services across Europe and the world through its subsidiary DB Schenker.

Deutsche Post DHL Group

Deutsche Post DHL Group operates its business through segments such as Post & Parcel Germany, Express, Global forwarding, freight, Supply chain, eCommerce Solutions, and Corporate Functions. The company offers outsourced logistics services such as warehouse management and freight transportation.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Third-Party Logistics Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

  • Manufacturing
  • Retail
  • Consumer goods
  • Healthcare
  • Others

Third-Party Logistics Market Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

  • Transportation
  • Warehousing
  • Others

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Industrials Include:

Global Finished Vehicles Logistics Market – Global finished vehicles logistics market by type (road, rail, sea, and air) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Global Aviation MRO Logistics Market – Global aviation MRO logistics market by end-user (civil aviation, military aviation, and business aviation) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
