Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis | Threat Detection Systems Market 2020-2024 | Increasing Number of Terrorist Activities to Boost Growth | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/07/2020 | 08:01pm EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the threat detection systems market and it is poised to grow by USD 68.36 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 13% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200507006081/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Threat Detection Systems Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Threat Detection Systems Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Latest Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Amazon.com Inc., Axis Communications AB, Chemring Group Plc, FLIR Systems Inc., Mirion Technologies Inc., RAE Systems Inc., Safran SA, Smiths Group Plc, Thales Group, and Vectra AI Inc. are some of the major market participants. The increasing number of terrorist activities will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The increasing number of terrorist activities has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Threat Detection Systems Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Threat Detection Systems Market is segmented as below:

  • Application
    • Defense
    • Commercial
    • Industrial
    • Public Infrastructure
    • Residential
  • Geography
    • North America
    • Europe
    • APAC
    • MEA
    • South America

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43470

Threat Detection Systems Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our threat detection systems market report covers the following areas:

  • Threat Detection Systems Market Size
  • Threat Detection Systems Market Trends
  • Threat Detection Systems Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the growing demand for large-scale surveillance at public places as one of the prime reasons driving the threat detection systems market growth during the next few years.

Threat Detection Systems Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the threat detection systems market, including some of the vendors such as Amazon.com Inc., Axis Communications AB, Chemring Group Plc, FLIR Systems Inc., Mirion Technologies Inc., RAE Systems Inc., Safran SA, Smiths Group Plc, Thales Group, and Vectra AI Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the threat detection systems market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Threat Detection Systems Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist threat detection systems market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the threat detection systems market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the threat detection systems market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of threat detection systems market vendors

Table Of Contents:

Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Application
  • Defense - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Commercial - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Industrial - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Public infrastructure - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Residential - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Amazon.com Inc.
  • Axis Communications AB
  • Chemring Group Plc
  • FLIR Systems Inc.
  • Mirion Technologies Inc.
  • RAE Systems Inc.
  • Safran SA
  • Smiths Group Plc
  • Thales Group
  • Vectra AI Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
08:30pMACQUARIE : Annual Profit Drops, No Guidance Given -- Update
DJ
08:27pAfter the triumph of Animal Crossing, a thin pipeline for Nintendo
RE
08:25pAfter the triumph of Animal Crossing, a thin pipeline for Nintendo
RE
08:22pATENTO S A : Reports Fiscal 2020 First Quarter Results
PR
08:21pThe Greater Sacramento region is the safest region in the U.S. for businesses to reopen
GL
08:19pSINGAPORE AIRLINES : to report fourth quarter loss on fuel hedges
RE
08:18pSAFRAN : Aerospace firm Safran cuts 3,000 workers in Mexico as coronavirus hits demand
RE
08:18pNATIONAL VISION : 5.7.20 National Vision Holdings, Inc. Announces Pricing of Private Offering of $350 Million Aggregate Principal Amount of 2.50% Convertible Senior Notes due 2025 (PDF)
PU
08:16pLG CHEM : shares fall more after deadly gas leak at its Indian factory
RE
08:14pBADGER DAYLIGHTING LTD. : Announces 2020 First Quarter Results and Operational and Financial Update
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ROKU, INC. : ROKU: 1Q Earnings Snapshot
2SONY CORPORATION : After the triumph of Animal Crossing, a thin pipeline for Nintendo
3OVINTIV INC. : ENCANA : Supplemental Information for the period ended March 31, 2020
4ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC. : SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Reminds Investors Zoom Video Communications, ..
5GALAPAGOS NV : GALAPAGOS : Q1 Report 2020 pdf

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group