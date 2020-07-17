Log in
COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis- Toys And Games Market 2020-2024 | Increasing Children's TV & Internet Viewership to Boost Growth | Technavio

07/17/2020 | 04:17pm EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the toys and games market and it is poised to grow by $ 54.72 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200717005311/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Toys and Games Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Toys and Games Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Request for Technavio's latest reports on directly and indirectly impacted markets. Market estimates include pre- and post-COVID-19 impact on the Toys and Games Market Download free sample report

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Atlas Games, Clementoni Spa, Goliath Games LLC, Hasbro Inc., LEGO Group, Mattel Inc., Ravensburger AG, Thames & Kosmos, TOMY Co. Ltd., and VTech Holdings Ltd. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

The popularity of TV shows and movies has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations. https://www.technavio.com/report/report/toys-and-games-market-industry-analysis

Toys and Games Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Toys and Games Market is segmented as below:

  • Product
    • Activity And Ride-on Toys
    • Infant And Pre-school Toys
    • Plush Toys
    • Games And Puzzles
    • Others
  • Distribution Channel
    • Offline Distribution Channel
    • Online Distribution Channel
  • Geographic Landscape
    • APAC
    • Europe
    • MEA
    • North America
    • South America

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41411

Toys and Games Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our toys and games market report covers the following areas:

  • Toys and Games Market Size
  • Toys and Games Market Trends
  • Toys and Games Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the rise in online sales as one of the prime reasons driving the toys and games market growth during the next few years.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Toys and Games Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist toys and games market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the toys and games market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the toys and games market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of toys and games market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Product placement
  • Activity and ride-on toys - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Infant and pre-school toys - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Plush toys - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Games and puzzles - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Distribution channel placement
  • Offline distribution channel - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Online distribution channel - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • Market drivers
  • Volume driver - Demand led growth
  • Volume driver - Supply led growth
  • Volume driver - External factors
  • Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
  • Price driver - Inflation
  • Price driver - Shift from lower to higher-priced units
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Atlas Games
  • Clementoni Spa
  • Goliath Games LLC
  • Hasbro Inc.
  • LEGO Group
  • Mattel Inc.
  • Ravensburger AG
  • Thames & Kosmos
  • TOMY Co. Ltd.
  • VTech Holdings Ltd.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
