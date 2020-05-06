Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis | Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Market 2020-2024 | Adoption of Technologically Advanced Devices to Boost Growth | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/06/2020 | 08:31pm EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the transportation management systems (TMS) market and it is poised to grow by USD 2049.50 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200506005930/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Latest Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. American Software Inc., Blue Yonder Group Inc., BluJay Solutions Inc., Continental Traffic Service Inc., Infor Inc., Manhattan Associates Inc., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, The Descartes Systems Group Inc., and Trimble Inc. are some of the major market participants. The adoption of technologically advanced devices will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Adoption of technologically advanced devices has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Market is segmented as below:

  • End-user
    • Large Enterprises
    • SMEs
    • Government Organizations
  • Geography
    • North America
    • Europe
    • APAC
    • MEA
    • South America
  • Solution
    • On-premise
    • Cloud-based

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43299

Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our transportation management systems (TMS) market report covers the following areas:

  • Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Market Size
  • Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Market Trends
  • Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies advent of smart cities as one of the prime reasons driving the transportation management systems (TMS) market growth during the next few years.

Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the transportation management systems (TMS) market, including some of the vendors such as American Software Inc., Blue Yonder Group Inc., BluJay Solutions Inc., Continental Traffic Service Inc., Infor Inc., Manhattan Associates Inc., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, The Descartes Systems Group Inc., and Trimble Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the transportation management systems (TMS) market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist transportation management systems (TMS) market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the transportation management systems (TMS) market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the transportation management systems (TMS) market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of transportation management systems (TMS) market vendors

Table Of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Solution

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Solution
  • On-premise - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Solution

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers – Demand led growth
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • American Software Inc.
  • Blue Yonder Group Inc.
  • BluJay Solutions Inc.
  • Continental Traffic Service Inc.
  • Infor Inc.
  • Manhattan Associates Inc.
  • Oracle Corp.
  • SAP SE
  • The Descartes Systems Group Inc.
  • Trimble Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
09:36pPORTMAN RIDGE FINANCE CORP : oration Announces First Quarter 2020 Financial Results
AQ
09:34pMeasures taken to get life, business back to normal
PU
09:34pABERDEEN GLOBAL PREMIER PROPERTIES FUND : Fund Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders (05/06/2020)
PU
09:34pSK TELECOM : 1Q Net Profit Fell 18%
DJ
09:31pFILO MINING : Reports Q1 2020 Results
AQ
09:31pCOVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis | Global High-Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) Filter Market 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunities with APC Filtration Inc. and Camfil AB | Technavio
BU
09:19pH-SOURCE HOLDINGS LTD : . Announces Paycheck Protection Program Promissory Note
AQ
09:16pCOVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis | Calcium Nitrate Market 2020-2024 | Increasing Demand for Fertilizers to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
09:15pT-Mobile beats phone subscriber estimates as lockdown creates demand surge
RE
09:13pGREAT WEST LIFECO : reports first quarter 2020 results
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1GILEAD SCIENCES : Will Gilead price its coronavirus drug for public good or company profit?
2PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC. : PAYPAL : sees strong second quarter as online spending surge
3DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA GROUP AG : DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA : Lufthansa unit Austrian Airlines plans 1,100 job cuts - APA
4CORN : Nutrien lowers 2020 forecast as corn demand, potash prices hit
5U.S. tells WTO 'no valid basis' for EU tariffs in Boeing-Airbus subsidy fight

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group