Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis | Vacuum Insulation Panels Market 2020-2024 | Demand for Frozen Sea Food to Boost Growth | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/06/2020 | 07:01pm EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the vacuum insulation panels market and it is poised to grow by USD 1.83 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200506005870/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Vacuum Insulation Panels Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Vacuum Insulation Panels Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Latest Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. BASF SE, Dow Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Hitachi High-Technologies Corp., LG Hausys Ltd., OCI Co. Ltd., Panasonic Corp., Rockwool International AS, Sealed Air Corp., and Stiferite Spa. are some of the major market participants. The demand for frozen sea food will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Demand for frozen sea food has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Vacuum Insulation Panels Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Vacuum Insulation Panels Market is segmented as below:

  • Material
    • Silica and Fiberglass
    • Others
  • Geography
    • APAC
    • North America
    • Europe
    • South America
    • MEA
  • End-user
    • Construction
    • Logistics
    • Cooling and Freezing Devices
    • Others

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43296

Vacuum Insulation Panels Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our vacuum insulation panels market report covers the following areas:

  • Vacuum Insulation Panels Market Size
  • Vacuum Insulation Panels Market Trends
  • Vacuum Insulation Panels Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies increased urbanization and investment in infrastructure development as one of the prime reasons driving the vacuum insulation panels market growth during the next few years.

Vacuum Insulation Panels Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the vacuum insulation panels market, including some of the vendors such as BASF SE, Dow Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Hitachi High-Technologies Corp., LG Hausys Ltd., OCI Co. Ltd., Panasonic Corp., Rockwool International AS, Sealed Air Corp., and Stiferite Spa. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the vacuum insulation panels market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Vacuum Insulation Panels Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist vacuum insulation panels market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the vacuum insulation panels market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the vacuum insulation panels market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of vacuum insulation panels market vendors

Table Of Contents:

Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five Force Summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by End user
  • Construction - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Logistics - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Cooling and freezing devices - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by End user

Market Segmentation by Material

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Material
  • Silica - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Fiberglass - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Material

Customer landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • BASF SE
  • Dow Inc.
  • Evonik Industries AG
  • Hitachi High-Technologies Corp.
  • LG Hausys Ltd.
  • OCI Co. Ltd.
  • Panasonic Corp.
  • Rockwool International AS
  • Sealed Air Corp.
  • Stiferite Spa

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
08:03pATHABASCA OIL CORPORATION : Announces Q1 2020 Results
AQ
08:01pPHOTON CONTROL : Reports First Quarter 2020 Financial Results
AQ
08:01pOtis Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 per Share
PR
08:01pBNK PETROLEUM INC. : Announces First Quarter 2020 Results
PR
08:01pCOVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis | Automotive Four-wheel Drive Vehicle Market 2020-2024 | Growing Demand for SUVs and Pick-Up Trucks to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
07:54pTRONOX : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:54pCROSSAMERICA : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:54pSTRATEGY ANALYTICS : Global Smartwatch Shipments Grow 20 Percent to 14 Million in Q1 2020
BU
07:53pSTANTEC : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:51pMANULIFE : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1GILEAD SCIENCES : Will Gilead price its coronavirus drug for public good or company profit?
2PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC. : PAYPAL : sees strong second quarter as online spending surge
3DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA GROUP AG : DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA : Lufthansa unit Austrian Airlines plans 1,100 job cuts - APA
4MAZDA MOTOR CORPORATION : MAZDA MOTOR : Autoparts firm Yazaki cutting thousands of jobs in Mexico
5U.S. tells WTO 'no valid basis' for EU tariffs in Boeing-Airbus subsidy fight

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group