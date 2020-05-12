Log in
COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis- Vitamins Market 2020-2024 | Increasing Number of Product Launches to Boost Growth | Technavio

05/12/2020 | 06:31am EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the vitamins market and it is poised to grow by USD 28.04 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200512005063/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Vitamins Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Archer Daniels Midland Co., BASF SE, Bluestar Adisseo Co. Ltd., DSM, Lonza Group Ltd., Nestlé SA, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, The Procter & Gamble Co., and Unilever Group. are some of the major market participants. The increasing number of product launches will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The increasing number of product launches has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Vitamins Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Vitamins Market is segmented as below:

  • Application
    • Food and Beverages
    • Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics
    • Feed Additives
  • Geography
    • North America
    • APAC
    • Europe
    • South America
    • MEA

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41413

Vitamins Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our vitamins market report covers the following areas:

  • Vitamins Market Size
  • Vitamins Market Trends
  • Vitamins Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies growth in the geriatric population as one of the prime reasons driving the vitamins market growth during the next few years.

Vitamins Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the vitamins market, including some of the vendors such as Archer Daniels Midland Co., BASF SE, Bluestar Adisseo Co. Ltd., DSM, Lonza Group Ltd., Nestlé SA, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, The Procter & Gamble Co., and Unilever Group. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the vitamins market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Vitamins Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist vitamins market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the vitamins market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the vitamins market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of vitamins market vendors

Table Of Contents:

Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Application placement
  • Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Pharmaceuticals and cosmetics - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Feed additives - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • Market drivers
  • Volume driver - Demand led growth
  • Volume driver - Supply led growth
  • Volume driver - External factors
  • Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
  • Price driver - Inflation
  • Price driver - Shift from lower to higher priced units
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Archer Daniels Midland Co.
  • BASF SE
  • Bluestar Adisseo Co. Ltd.
  • DSM
  • Lonza Group Ltd.
  • Nestlé SA
  • Pfizer Inc.
  • Sanofi
  • The Procter & Gamble Co.
  • Unilever Group

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
