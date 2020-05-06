Log in
COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis - Voice and Speech Analytics Market 2019-2023 | Demand for Emotion Analytics to Boost Growth | Technavio

05/06/2020 | 01:01am EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the voice and speech analytics market and it is poised to grow by USD 2.17 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of almost 18% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200505005725/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Voice and Speech Analytics Market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Latest Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

The market is moderately fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. audEERING GmbH, Avaya Holdings Corp., Beyond Verbal, Invoca Inc., NICE Ltd., ThoughtSpot Inc., Uniphore Software Systems Pvt. Ltd., Verint Systems Inc., VoiceBase Inc., and VoiceSense Ltd. are some of the major market participants. The demand for emotion analytics will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Demand for emotion analytics has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Voice and Speech Analytics Market 2019-2023: Segmentation

Voice and Speech Analytics Market is segmented as below:

  • End-user
    • Large Enterprise
    • Small and Medium-sized Enterprise
  • Geographic Landscape
    • APAC
    • Europe
    • MEA
    • North America
    • South America

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download latest free sample report of 2020-2024: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR32095

Voice and Speech Analytics Market 2019-2023: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our voice and speech analytics market report covers the following areas:

  • Voice and Speech Analytics Market Size
  • Voice and Speech Analytics Market Trends
  • Voice and Speech Analytics Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the growing integration of AI as one of the prime reasons driving the voice and speech analytics market growth during the next few years.

Voice and Speech Analytics Market 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the voice and speech analytics market, including some of the vendors such as audEERING GmbH, Avaya Holdings Corp., Beyond Verbal, Invoca Inc., NICE Ltd., ThoughtSpot Inc., Uniphore Software Systems Pvt. Ltd., Verint Systems Inc., VoiceBase Inc., and VoiceSense Ltd. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the voice and speech analytics market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Voice and Speech Analytics Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist voice and speech analytics market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the voice and speech analytics market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the voice and speech analytics market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of voice and speech analytics market vendors

Table Of Contents:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

  • 2.1 Preface
  • 2.2 Preface
  • 2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2018
  • Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

  • Market segmentation by end-user
  • Comparison by end-user
  • Large enterprise - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Small and medium-sized enterprise - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Market opportunity by end-user

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

  • Growing use of AI integrated with voice and speech analytics
  • Proliferation of predictive analytics in voice and speech analytics
  • Increasing demand for monitoring employee emotions

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • audEERING GmbH
  • Avaya Holdings Corp.
  • Beyond Verbal
  • Invoca Inc.
  • NICE Ltd.
  • ThoughtSpot Inc.
  • Uniphore Software Systems Pvt. Ltd.
  • Verint Systems Inc.
  • VoiceBase Inc.
  • VoiceSense Ltd.

PART 14: APPENDIX

  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations
  • Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
