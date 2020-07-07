Log in
COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis | Well Intervention Services Procurement Intelligence Report Forecasts Spend Growth of over USD 3 Billion

07/07/2020 | 09:30am EDT

The global well intervention services is poised to experience spend growth of more than USD 3 billion between 2019-2024 at a CAGR of over 4%. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Request free sample pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200707005573/en/

Read the 120-page research report with TOC and LOE on "Global well intervention services – Procurement Intelligence Report, Pricing Outlook in Geographies that include APAC, North America, South America, and MEA, and insights into best practices to optimize procurement spend."

SpendEdge's reports now include an in-depth complimentary analysis of the COVID-19 impact on procurement and the latest market data to help your company overcome sourcing challenges. Our well intervention services procurement intelligence report offers actionable procurement intelligence insights, sourcing strategies, and action plans to mitigate risks arising out of the current pandemic situation. The insights offered by our reports will help procurement professionals streamline supply chain operations and gain insights into the best procurement practices to mitigate losses.

Information on Latest Trends and Supply Chain Market Information Knowledge center on COVID-19 impact assessment

Insights into the Market Price Trends

  • Raw material prices account for a significant portion of suppliers' OPEX. Any increase in these prices leads to a substantial increase in suppliers' OPEX, which will have a direct impact on buyers' well intervention services procurement price.
  • The increase in minimum wages across countries and expectations for a better lifestyle will compel suppliers to increase their compensations for employees. While this will increase suppliers' OPEX, this will have an inflationary impact on buyers' well intervention services procurement expenditure.

Insights to help buyers identify and shortlist the most suitable suppliers for their well intervention services requirements. This procurement report answers the following questions:

  • Am I engaging with the right suppliers?
  • Which KPIs should I use to evaluate my incumbent suppliers?
  • Which supplier selection criteria are relevant for?
  • What are the well intervention services category essentials in terms of SLAs and RFx?

To get instant access to over 1000 market-ready procurement intelligence reports without any additional costs or commitment, Subscribe Now for Free.

Insights into strategies that will help buyers optimize their category management practices. The report answers the following questions:

  • What should be my strategic procurement objectives, activities, and enablers for the well intervention services category?
  • What negotiation levers can I pull for cost-saving?
  • What are well intervention services procurement best practices I should be promoting in my supply chain?

Some of the top well intervention services suppliers enlisted in this report

This well intervention services procurement intelligence report has enlisted the top suppliers and their cost structures, SLA terms, best selection criteria, and negotiation strategies.

  • Halliburton Co.
  • Schlumberger Ltd.
  • Baker Hughes Co.
  • TechnipFMC Plc
  • Weatherford International Plc
  • Tenaris SA

Get access to regular sourcing and procurement insights to our digital procurement platform- Activate Free subscription.

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Insights

Category Pricing Insights

Cost-saving Opportunities

Best Practices

Category Ecosystem

Category Management Strategy

Category Management Enablers

Suppliers Selection

Suppliers under Coverage

US Market Insights

Category scope

Appendix

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions. To know more https://www.spendedge.com/request-for-demo?


© Business Wire 2020
