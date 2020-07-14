Log in
COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis - Whey Protein Ingredients Market 2020-2024 | Increasing Product Launches to Boost Growth | Technavio

07/14/2020 | 03:01pm EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the whey protein ingredients market and it is poised to grow by USD 3.33 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200714005711/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Whey Protein Ingredients Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Whey Protein Ingredients Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The global whey protein ingredients market will have a positive impact due to the spread of COVID-19. The extension of containment efforts is leading to increased demand and reduced production. Hence, prices are expected to remain elevated during the short term, thereby resulting in an improved topline growth of vendors.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Request for Technavio's latest reports on directly and indirectly impacted markets. Market estimates include pre- and post-COVID-19 impact on the Whey Protein Ingredients Market Download free sample report

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Agropur cooperative, Arla Foods amba, Carbery Food Ingredients Ltd., Fonterra Co operative Group Ltd., Glanbia Plc, Groupe Lactalis, Hilmar Cheese Co. Inc., Royal FrieslandCampina NV, Saputo Inc., and Valio Ltd. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Increasing product launches have been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the increasing popularity of plant-based proteins might hamper market growth.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations. https://www.technavio.com/report/whey-protein-ingredients-market-size-industry-analysis

Whey Protein Ingredients Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Whey Protein Ingredients Market is segmented as below:

  • Product
    • Whey Protein Concentrate
    • Whey Protein Isolate
    • Hydrolyzed Whey Protein
    • Others
  • Geography
    • North America
    • Europe
    • APAC
    • South America
    • MEA

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43542

Whey Protein Ingredients Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our whey protein ingredients market report covers the following areas:

  • Whey Protein Ingredients Market Size
  • Whey Protein Ingredients Market Trends
  • Whey Protein Ingredients Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies increasing mergers and acquisitions as one of the prime reasons driving the whey protein ingredients market growth during the next few years.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Whey Protein Ingredients Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist whey protein ingredients market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the whey protein ingredients market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the whey protein ingredients market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of whey protein ingredients market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Product
  • Whey protein concentrate - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Whey protein isolate - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Hydrolyzed whey protein - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Product

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Agropur cooperative
  • Arla Foods amba
  • Carbery Food Ingredients Ltd.
  • Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd.
  • Glanbia Plc
  • Groupe Lactalis
  • Hilmar Cheese Co. Inc.
  • Royal FrieslandCampina NV
  • Saputo Inc.
  • Valio Ltd.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
