COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis - Whey Protein Ingredients Market 2020-2024 | Increasing Product Launches to Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the whey protein ingredients market and it is poised to grow by USD 3.33 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200714005711/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Whey Protein Ingredients Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The global whey protein ingredients market will have a positive impact due to the spread of COVID-19. The extension of containment efforts is leading to increased demand and reduced production. Hence, prices are expected to remain elevated during the short term, thereby resulting in an improved topline growth of vendors.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Request for Technavio's latest reports on directly and indirectly impacted markets. Market estimates include pre- and post-COVID-19 impact on the Whey Protein Ingredients Market Download free sample report

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Agropur cooperative, Arla Foods amba, Carbery Food Ingredients Ltd., Fonterra Co operative Group Ltd., Glanbia Plc, Groupe Lactalis, Hilmar Cheese Co. Inc., Royal FrieslandCampina NV, Saputo Inc., and Valio Ltd. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Increasing product launches have been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the increasing popularity of plant-based proteins might hamper market growth.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations. https://www.technavio.com/report/whey-protein-ingredients-market-size-industry-analysis

Whey Protein Ingredients Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Whey Protein Ingredients Market is segmented as below:

Product Whey Protein Concentrate Whey Protein Isolate Hydrolyzed Whey Protein Others

Geography North America Europe APAC South America MEA



To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43542

Whey Protein Ingredients Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our whey protein ingredients market report covers the following areas:

Whey Protein Ingredients Market Size

Whey Protein Ingredients Market Trends

Whey Protein Ingredients Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies increasing mergers and acquisitions as one of the prime reasons driving the whey protein ingredients market growth during the next few years.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Whey Protein Ingredients Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist whey protein ingredients market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the whey protein ingredients market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the whey protein ingredients market

Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of whey protein ingredients market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Whey protein concentrate - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Whey protein isolate - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Hydrolyzed whey protein - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Agropur cooperative

Arla Foods amba

Carbery Food Ingredients Ltd.

Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd.

Glanbia Plc

Groupe Lactalis

Hilmar Cheese Co. Inc.

Royal FrieslandCampina NV

Saputo Inc.

Valio Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200714005711/en/