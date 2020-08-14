Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

COVID-19 Impacts: 1,3-Propanediol (PDO) Market Will Accelerate at a CAGR of Over 11% Through 2020-2024 | Growing Polyester Applications Across Various Industries to Boost Growth | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/14/2020 | 03:01am EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the 1,3-propanediol (PDO) market and it is poised to grow by USD 292.42 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 11% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200814005012/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global 1,3-Propanediol (PDO) Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global 1,3-Propanediol (PDO) Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Latest Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Connect Chemicals GmbH, DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio Products Company LLC, Haihang Industry Co. Ltd., MakingCosmetics Inc., Merck KGaA, METabolic EXplorer, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., and Toronto Research Chemicals Inc. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Growing polyester applications across various industries have been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

1,3-Propanediol (PDO) Market 2020-2024 : Segmentation

1,3-Propanediol (PDO) Market is segmented as below:

  • Application
    • PTT
    • Polyurethane
    • Personal Care And Detergents
    • Others
  • Geographic Landscape
    • APAC
    • Europe
    • MEA
    • North America
    • South America

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40540

1,3-Propanediol (PDO) Market 2020-2024 : Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our 1,3-propanediol (PDO) market report covers the following areas:

  • 1,3-Propanediol (PDO) Market size
  • 1,3-Propanediol (PDO) Market trends
  • 1,3-Propanediol (PDO) Market industry analysis

This study identifies increasing biodiesel production as one of the prime reasons driving the 1,3-propanediol (PDO) market growth during the next few years.

1,3-Propanediol (PDO) Market 2020-2024 : Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the 1,3-propanediol (PDO) market, including some of the vendors such as Connect Chemicals GmbH, DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio Products Company LLC, Haihang Industry Co. Ltd., MakingCosmetics Inc., Merck KGaA, METabolic EXplorer, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., and Toronto Research Chemicals Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the 1,3-propanediol (PDO) market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

1,3-Propanediol (PDO) Market 2020-2024 : Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist 1,3-propanediol (PDO) market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the 1,3-propanediol (PDO) market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the 1,3-propanediol (PDO) market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of 1,3-propanediol (PDO) market vendors

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five Forces Summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Application placement
  • PTT - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Polyurethane - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Personal care and detergents - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Application

Customer Landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • Market drivers
  • Volume driver - Demand led growth
  • Volume driver - Supply led growth
  • Volume driver - External factors
  • Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
  • Price driver - Inflation
  • Price driver - Shift from lower to higher priced units
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Connect Chemicals GmbH
  • DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio Products Company LLC
  • Haihang Industry Co. Ltd.
  • MakingCosmetics Inc.
  • Merck KGaA
  • METabolic EXplorer
  • Royal Dutch Shell Plc
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
  • Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.
  • Toronto Research Chemicals Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
03:23aDecreasing costs for road and bridge construction in July 2020
PU
03:23aSHURGARD SELF STORAGE S A : Title H1 2020 Results
PU
03:23aSHURGARD SELF STORAGE S A : Title Half Year 2020 Report
PU
03:23aSHIN KONG FINANCIAL : SKFH announces the date and venue for Q2 2020 investor conference
PU
03:23aACADEMEDIA PUBL : Inbjudan till telefonkonferens med webbpresentation av AcadeMedias bokslutskommuniké, juli – juni 2019/20
PU
03:23aIDEA BANK S A : Raport bieżący nr 85/2020 z dnia 14 sierpnia 2020 r.
PU
03:23aECKERT & ZIEGLER STRAHLEN UND MEDIZINTECHNIK : & Ziegler Records Solid Half-Year Results. Growth Trend for Radiopharmaceuticals Remains Intact.
PU
03:23aECKERT & ZIEGLER : Implementation of the share split by issuing bonus shares to be effective on 4 August 2020
PU
03:23aECKERT & ZIEGLER STRAHLEN UND MEDIZINTECHNIK : & Ziegler Increases Profit Forecast to 4 Euro per Share
PU
03:23aONCOLOGY VENTURE A/S : Press Release Oncology Venture issues 1,893,939 shares to Negma Group LTD and Park Partners GP and thereby all outstanding convertible loan notes are converted
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1VARTA AG : VARTA AG: VARTA AG with very high growth dynamics in the first half of 2020 - forecast for the 2020..
2THAI AIRWAYS INTERNATIONAL : shares suspended after auditors decline to sign off on accounts
3TOUCHSTONE EXPLORATION INC. : TOUCHSTONE EXPLORATION INC :. Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results and Provides a..
4GOOGLE TO END RESPONDING DIRECTLY TO DATA REQUESTS FROM HONG KONG AUTHORITIES: newspaper
5BANKIA, S.A. : BANKIA S A : La agencia Scope Ratings ratifica calificaciones crediticias de Bankia.

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group