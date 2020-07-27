Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

COVID-19 Impacts: Academic E-Learning Market Will Accelerate at a CAGR of over 10% Through 2020-2024 | Launch of New Online Degrees to Boost Growth | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/27/2020 | 05:01pm EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the academic e-learning market and it is poised to grow by USD 72.41 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 10% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200727005523/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Academic E-Learning Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Academic E-Learning Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request the Latest Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

Frequently Asked Questions-

  • What was the value of the academic e-learning market in 2019?
    Technavio says that the value of the market was USD 114.66 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 233.23 billion by 2024.
  • At what rate is the market projected to grow during the forecast period 2020-2024?
    Growing at a CAGR of over 10%, the market growth will accelerate in the forecast period of 2020-2024.
  • What is the key factor driving the market?
    Launch of new online degrees.
  • Who are the top players in the market?
    Ambow Education Holding Ltd., D2L Corp., Instructure Inc., MPS Ltd., New Oriental Education and Technology Group Inc., NIIT Ltd., Pearson Plc, Providence Equity Partners LLC, TAL Education Group, and Think & Learn Pvt. Ltd. are the top players in the market.
  • Which region is expected to hold the highest market share?
    North America.
  • What is the major trend for the academic e-learning market?
    Increasing adoption of paid open-source LMS.
  • Based on segmentation by end-user, which segment is expected to witness the fastest growth in the global market?
    Higher education.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Ambow Education Holding Ltd., D2L Corp., Instructure Inc., MPS Ltd., New Oriental Education and Technology Group Inc., NIIT Ltd., Pearson Plc, Providence Equity Partners LLC, TAL Education Group, and Think & Learn Pvt. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The launch of new online degrees has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, high development cost associated with e-learning courses might hamper market growth.

Academic E-Learning Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Academic E-Learning Market is segmented as below:

  • End-user
    • Higher Education
    • K-12
  • Geographic
    • North America
    • Europe
    • APAC
    • South America
    • MEA

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41627

Academic E-Learning Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our academic e-learning market report covers the following areas:

  • Academic E-Learning Market size
  • Academic E-Learning Market trends
  • Academic E-Learning Market industry analysis

This study identifies the increasing adoption of paid open-source LMS as one of the prime reasons driving the academic e-learning market growth during the next few years.

Academic E-Learning Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the academic e-learning market, including some of the vendors such as Ambow Education Holding Ltd., D2L Corp., Instructure Inc., MPS Ltd., New Oriental Education and Technology Group Inc., NIIT Ltd., Pearson Plc, Providence Equity Partners LLC, TAL Education Group, and Think & Learn Pvt. Ltd. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the academic e-learning market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Academic E-Learning Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist academic e-learning market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the academic e-learning market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the academic e-learning market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of academic e-learning market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by End-user
  • Higher education - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • K-12 - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • COVID-19 pandemic impact on end-user segment
  • Market opportunity by End-user

Customer Landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • COVID-19 pandemic impact on global market
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography

Volume Driver - Demand led growth

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Ambow Education Holding Ltd.
  • D2L Corp.
  • Instructure Inc.
  • MPS Ltd.
  • New Oriental Education and Technology Group Inc.
  • NIIT Ltd.
  • Pearson Plc
  • Providence Equity Partners LLC
  • TAL Education Group
  • Think & Learn Pvt. Ltd.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
05:23pENTERPRISE BANCORP : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:23pBANK OF MONTREAL : Announces Dividend Rates on Non-Cumulative 5-Year Rate Reset Class B Preferred Shares, Series 33 (NVCC) and Non-Cumulative Floating Rate Class B Preferred Shares, Series 34 (NVCC)
AQ
05:21pDISCOVERY : Motortrend app orders sophomore season of the hit series faster with finnegan, hosted by mike finnegan of roadkill
PU
05:21pENERGIZER HOLDINGS, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
05:21pMaterials Up On Mixed Covid Data, Ongoing Gold Rally -- Materials Roundup
DJ
05:20pFREEPORT-MCMORAN INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:20pVERACYTE, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
05:20pCOSTAMARE : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:19pRENASANT CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:19pAEROJET ROCKETDYNE : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC. : Stimulus bets boost Wall St ahead of busy earnings week
2BMW AG : BMW : to offer fully electric 5-series in emissions push
3NEL ASA : PRESS RELEASE: Awarded grant to develop a novel electrolyser stack to enable lower cost hydrogen gen..
4SAP SE : SAP : 2Q Operating Profit, Revenue Increased Despite Pandemic
5MARKS & SPENCER GROUP PLC : Pandemic turns Europe's retail sector on its head as shoppers stay close to home

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group