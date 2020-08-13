Log in
COVID-19 Impacts: Adhesive Tapes Market Will Accelerate at a CAGR of Over 5% Through 2020-2024 | Increased Construction Activities Across Geographies to Boost Growth | Technavio

08/13/2020 | 11:36pm EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the adhesive tapes market and it is poised to grow by USD 17.02 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200813005540/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Adhesive Tapes Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Latest Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. 3M Co., Avery Dennison Corp., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Intertape Polymer Group Inc., LINTEC Corp., Lohmann GmbH & Co.KG, Nitto Denko Corp., Scapa Group Plc, Shurtape Technologies LLC, and tesa SE are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Increased construction activities across geographies have been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Adhesive Tapes Market 2020-2024 : Segmentation

Adhesive Tapes Market is segmented as below:

  • Material
    • Polypropylene
    • Paper
    • Polyvinyl Chloride
    • Others
  • Geographic Landscape
    • APAC
    • Europe
    • MEA
    • North America
    • South America

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40907

Adhesive Tapes Market 2020-2024 : Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our adhesive tapes market report covers the following areas:

  • Adhesive Tapes Market size
  • Adhesive Tapes Market trends
  • Adhesive Tapes Market industry analysis

This study identifies increased demand for eco-friendly products as one of the prime reasons driving the adhesive tapes market growth during the next few years.

Adhesive Tapes Market 2020-2024 : Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the adhesive tapes market, including some of the vendors such as 3M Co., Avery Dennison Corp., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Intertape Polymer Group Inc., LINTEC Corp., Lohmann GmbH & Co.KG, Nitto Denko Corp., Scapa Group Plc, Shurtape Technologies LLC, and tesa SE. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the adhesive tapes market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Adhesive Tapes Market 2020-2024 : Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist adhesive tapes market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the adhesive tapes market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the adhesive tapes market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of adhesive tapes market vendors

Table Of Contents :

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

  • 2.1 Preface
  • 2.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2019
  • Market outlook
  • Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY MATERIAL

  • Market segmentation by material
  • Comparison by material
  • Polypropylene - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Paper - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Polyvinyl chloride - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by material

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

  • Increased demand for eco-friendly products
  • Increased use of silicon adhesives in adhesive tapes
  • Increased adoption of sustainable product manufacturing by vendors

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • 3M Co.
  • Avery Dennison Corp.
  • Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
  • Intertape Polymer Group Inc.
  • LINTEC Corp.
  • Lohmann GmbH & Co.KG
  • Nitto Denko Corp.
  • Scapa Group Plc
  • Shurtape Technologies LLC
  • tesa SE

PART 14: APPENDIX

  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations
  • Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
