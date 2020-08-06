Log in
COVID-19 Impacts: Aircraft Cabin Lighting Market Will Accelerate at a CAGR of Over 3% Through 2020-2024 | Increased Demand for Innovative Cabin Lighting to Boost Growth | Technavio

08/06/2020 | 04:22pm EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the aircraft cabin lighting market and it is poised to grow by USD 387.62 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200806005645/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Aircraft Cabin Lighting Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please request Free Sample Report on Covid-19 Impact

Frequently Asked Questions-

  • What was the value of the aircraft cabin lighting market in 2019?
  • Technavio says that the value of market was at USD 2296.29 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 2683.91 million by 2024.
  • At what CAGR is the market projected to grow in the forecast period (2020-2024)?
  • Growing at a CAGR of over 3%, the market growth will accelerate in the forecast period of 2020-2024.
  • What is the key factor driving the market?
  • Increased demand for innovative cabin lighting is one of the key factors driving the market growth.
  • What are the top players in the market?
  • Astronics Corp., Aveo Engineering Group s.r.o, BAE Systems Plc, Cobham Plc, GGI Solutions, Honeywell International Inc., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Safran SA, SCHOTT AG, and STG Aerospace Ltd. are some of the major market participants.
  • Which region is expected to hold the highest market share in the market?
  • APAC
  • What is the major trend of the market?
  • Emergence of mood-lighting system is a major growth factor for the market.
  • What is the year-over-year growth rate of the global market?
  • The year-over year growth rate for 2020 is estimated at 1.07%.

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Astronics Corp., Aveo Engineering Group s.r.o, BAE Systems Plc, Cobham Plc, GGI Solutions, Honeywell International Inc., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Safran SA, SCHOTT AG, and STG Aerospace Ltd. are some of the major market participants. The increased demand for innovative cabin lighting will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Increased demand for innovative cabin lighting has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Aircraft Cabin Lighting Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Aircraft Cabin Lighting Market is segmented as below:

  • Product
    • WCAFL
    • Reading Lighting
    • Lavatory Lighting
  • Geographic
    • North America
    • Europe
    • APAC
    • South America
    • MEA

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43793

Aircraft Cabin Lighting Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our aircraft cabin lighting market report covers the following areas:

  • Aircraft Cabin Lighting Market size
  • Aircraft Cabin Lighting Market trends
  • Aircraft Cabin Lighting Market analysis

This study identifies emergence of mood-lighting system as one of the prime reasons driving the aircraft cabin lighting market growth during the next few years.

Aircraft Cabin Lighting Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the aircraft cabin lighting market, including some of the vendors such as Astronics Corp., Aveo Engineering Group s.r.o, BAE Systems Plc, Cobham Plc, GGI Solutions, Honeywell International Inc., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Safran SA, SCHOTT AG, and STG Aerospace Ltd. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the aircraft cabin lighting market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Aircraft Cabin Lighting Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist aircraft cabin lighting market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the aircraft cabin lighting market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the aircraft cabin lighting market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of aircraft cabin lighting market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Product
  • WCAFL - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Reading lighting - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Lavatory lighting - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Product

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Astronics Corp.
  • Aveo Engineering Group s.r.o
  • BAE Systems Plc
  • Cobham Plc
  • GGI Solutions
  • Honeywell International Inc.
  • Raytheon Technologies Corp.
  • Safran SA
  • SCHOTT AG
  • STG Aerospace Ltd.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
