COVID-19 Impacts: Aluminum Market for Packaging Industry Will Accelerate at a CAGR of Over 3% Through 2020-2024 | The Growing Need for Sustainable Packaging to Boost Growth | Technavio

08/13/2020 | 06:02am EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the aluminum market for packaging industry and it is poised to grow by 1748.06 th tons during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200813005330/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Aluminum Market for Packaging Industry 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Aluminum Market for Packaging Industry 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Latest Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Alcoa Corp., Amcor Plc, Ardagh Group SA, Ball Corp., Constellium SE, Crown Holdings Inc., Ess Dee Aluminium Ltd., Hindalco Industries Ltd., Norsk Hydro ASA, and United Company Rusal Plc are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The growing need for sustainable packaging has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, government regulations on packaging might hamper the market growth.

Aluminum Market for Packaging Industry 2020-2024 : Segmentation

Aluminum Market for Packaging Industry is segmented as below:

  • Type
    • Foils
    • Sheets
    • Others
  • Geography
    • APAC
    • Europe
    • North America
    • South America
    • MEA

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43828

Aluminum Market for Packaging Industry 2020-2024 : Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our aluminum market for packaging industry report covers the following areas:

  • Aluminum Market for Packaging Industry size
  • Aluminum Market for Packaging Industry trends
  • Aluminum Market for Packaging Industry industry analysis

This study identifies the increasing demand for aluminum container for liquid products as one of the prime reasons driving the aluminum market for packaging industry growth during the next few years.

Aluminum Market for Packaging Industry 2020-2024 : Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the aluminum market for packaging industry, including some of the vendors such as Alcoa Corp., Amcor Plc, Ardagh Group SA, Ball Corp., Constellium SE, Crown Holdings Inc., Ess Dee Aluminium Ltd., Hindalco Industries Ltd., Norsk Hydro ASA, and United Company Rusal Plc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the aluminum market for packaging industry are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Aluminum Market for Packaging Industry 2020-2024 : Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist the growth of aluminum market for packaging industry during the next five years
  • Estimation of the size of aluminum market for packaging industry and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the aluminum market for packaging industry
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the vendors in aluminum market for packaging industry

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces analysis
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Application
  • Consumer packaging - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Pharmaceutical packaging - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Application

Market Segmentation by Type

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Type
  • Foils - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Sheets - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Type

Customer Landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Alcoa Corp.
  • Amcor Plc
  • Ardagh Group SA
  • Ball Corp.
  • Constellium SE
  • Crown Holdings Inc.
  • Ess Dee Aluminium Ltd.
  • Hindalco Industries Ltd.
  • Norsk Hydro ASA
  • United Company Rusal Plc

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
