COVID-19 Impacts: Aluminum Pigment Market will Accelerate at a CAGR of over 7% through 2020-2024 |The Growing Demand For Aluminum Pigment In Automotive Sector to Boost Growth |Technavio

08/11/2020 | 05:31pm EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the aluminum pigment market and it is poised to grow by $ 177.59 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200811005079/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Aluminum Pigment Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Aluminum Pigment Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Latest Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. ALTANA AG, Asahi Kasei Corp., BASF SE, Carl Schlenk AG, Carlfors Bruk AB, DIC Corp., Hefei Sunrise Aluminium Pigments Co. Ltd., Nippon Light Metal Holdings Co. Ltd., Silberline Manufacturing Co. Inc., and Zhangqiu Metallic Pigment Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The growing demand for aluminum pigment in the automotive sector has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the volatility of aluminum prices might hamper the market growth.

Aluminum Pigment Market 2020-2024 : Segmentation

Aluminum Pigment Market is segmented as below:

  • Application
    • Paints And Coatings
    • Plastics
    • Printing Inks
    • Personal Care Products
    • Others
  • Geography
    • APAC
    • Europe
    • North America
    • MEA
    • South America

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43910

Aluminum Pigment Market 2020-2024 : Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our aluminum pigment market report covers the following areas:

  • Aluminum Pigment Market size
  • Aluminum Pigment Market trends
  • Aluminum Pigment Market industry analysis

This study identifies the emergence of aluminum pigments with low VOC as one of the prime reasons driving the aluminum pigment market growth during the next few years.

Aluminum Pigment Market 2020-2024 : Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the aluminum pigment market, including some of the vendors such as ALTANA AG, Asahi Kasei Corp., BASF SE, Carl Schlenk AG, Carlfors Bruk AB, DIC Corp., Hefei Sunrise Aluminium Pigments Co. Ltd., Nippon Light Metal Holdings Co. Ltd., Silberline Manufacturing Co. Inc., and Zhangqiu Metallic Pigment Co. Ltd. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Aluminum Pigment Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Aluminum Pigment Market 2020-2024 : Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist aluminum pigment market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the aluminum pigment market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the aluminum pigment market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of aluminum pigment market vendors

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five Forces Summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Application
  • Paints and coatings - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Plastics - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Printing inks - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Personal care products - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Application

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography

Volume Driver-Demand led growth

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • ALTANA AG
  • Asahi Kasei Corp.
  • BASF SE
  • Carl Schlenk AG
  • Carlfors Bruk AB
  • DIC Corp.
  • Hefei Sunrise Aluminium Pigments Co. Ltd.
  • Nippon Light Metal Holdings Co. Ltd.
  • Silberline Manufacturing Co. Inc.
  • Zhangqiu Metallic Pigment Co. Ltd.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
