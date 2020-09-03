Log in
COVID-19 Impacts: Atomic Spectroscopy Market Will Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 8% through 2020-2024 | Increased Funding by Government Organizations for Environmental Testing and Product Safety to Boost Growth | Technavio

09/03/2020 | 08:33am EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the atomic spectroscopy market and it is poised to grow by $ 2295.58 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200903005108/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Atomic Spectroscopy Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Atomic Spectroscopy Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Latest Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Agilent Technologies Inc., AMETEK Inc., Bruker Corp., Hitachi High-Technologies Corp., JEOL Ltd., PerkinElmer Inc., Rigaku Corp., Shimadzu Corp., Teledyne Technologies Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Increased funding by government organizations for environmental testing and product safety has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the high cost of advanced instruments and maintenance services might hamper market growth.

Atomic Spectroscopy Market 2020-2024 : Segmentation

Atomic Spectroscopy Market is segmented as below:

  • Application
    • Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Testing
    • Food And Beverage Testing
    • Environmental Testing
    • Others
  • Geography
    • North America
    • Europe
    • Asia
    • ROW

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43380

Atomic Spectroscopy Market 2020-2024 : Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our atomic spectroscopy market report covers the following areas:

  • Atomic Spectroscopy Market size
  • Atomic Spectroscopy Market trends
  • Atomic Spectroscopy Market industry analysis

This study identifies the growing use of portable spectroscopy systems in metal producing and processing sector as one of the prime reasons driving the atomic spectroscopy market growth during the next few years.

Atomic Spectroscopy Market 2020-2024 : Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the atomic spectroscopy market, including some of the vendors such as Agilent Technologies Inc., AMETEK Inc., Bruker Corp., Hitachi High-Technologies Corp., JEOL Ltd., PerkinElmer Inc., Rigaku Corp., Shimadzu Corp., Teledyne Technologies Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Atomic Spectroscopy Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Atomic Spectroscopy Market 2020-2024 : Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist atomic spectroscopy market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the atomic spectroscopy market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the atomic spectroscopy market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of atomic spectroscopy market vendors

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Application
  • Pharmaceutical and biotechnology testing - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Food and beverage testing - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Environmental testing - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Asia - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • ROW - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Volume driver – External factors
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Agilent Technologies Inc.
  • AMETEK Inc.
  • Bruker Corp.
  • Hitachi High-Technologies Corp.
  • JEOL Ltd.
  • PerkinElmer Inc.
  • Rigaku Corp.
  • Shimadzu Corp.
  • Teledyne Technologies Inc.
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
