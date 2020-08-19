Log in
COVID-19 Impacts: Automotive Power Sliding Door System Market Will Accelerate at a CAGR of Almost 14% Through 2020-2024 | Growth in Adoption of Luxury Vans to Boost Growth | Technavio

08/19/2020 | 12:16pm EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the automotive power sliding door system market and it is poised to grow by 1.27 million units during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 14% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200819005335/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Power Sliding Door System Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Latest Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd., Continental AG, GESTAMP AUTOMOCION SA, HI-LEX Corp., Kiekert AG, Magna International Inc., Mitsuba Corp., Mitsui Kinzoku ACT Corp., Schaltbau Holding AG, and STRATTEC SECURITY Corp. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Growth in adoption of luxury vans has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, higher tax on luxury vehicles might hamper the market growth.

Automotive Power Sliding Door System Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Automotive Power Sliding Door System Market is segmented as below:

  • Application
    • Passenger Vehicles
    • Cargo Vans
  • Geography
    • APAC
    • North America
    • Europe
    • MEA
    • South America

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44628

Automotive Power Sliding Door System Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our automotive power sliding door system market report covers the following areas:

  • Automotive Power Sliding Door System Market size
  • Automotive Power Sliding Door System Market trends
  • Automotive Power Sliding Door System Market industry analysis

This study identifies the development of smart doors as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive power sliding door system market growth during the next few years.

Automotive Power Sliding Door System Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the automotive power sliding door system market, including some of the vendors such as Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd., Continental AG, GESTAMP AUTOMOCION SA, HI-LEX Corp., Kiekert AG, Magna International Inc., Mitsuba Corp., Mitsui Kinzoku ACT Corp., Schaltbau Holding AG, and STRATTEC SECURITY Corp. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the automotive power sliding door system market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Automotive Power Sliding Door System Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive power sliding door system market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the automotive power sliding door system market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the automotive power sliding door system market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive power sliding door system market vendors

Table Of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019-2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Application
  • Passenger vehicles - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Cargo vans - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd.
  • Continental AG
  • GESTAMP AUTOMOCION SA
  • HI-LEX Corp.
  • Kiekert AG
  • Magna International Inc.
  • Mitsuba Corp.
  • Mitsui Kinzoku ACT Corp.
  • Schaltbau Holding AG
  • STRATTEC SECURITY Corp.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
