Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

COVID-19 Impacts: Automotive Pump Market will Accelerate at a CAGR of over 7% through 2020-2024 | Increasing Use Of Electric Fuel Pumps to Boost Growth | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/23/2020 | 05:31pm EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the automotive pump market and it is poised to grow by USD 42.23 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200723005592/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Pump Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Pump Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Latest Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Aisan Industry Co. Ltd., Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd., Continental AG, Delphi Technologies Plc, DENSO Corp., General Motors Co., Hitachi Ltd., Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd., Rheinmetall AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, and Valeo SA are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Increasing the use of electric fuel pumps has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Automotive Pump Market 2020-2024 : Segmentation

Automotive Pump Market is segmented as below:

  • Type
    • Passenger Cars
    • Commercial Vehicles
  • Geographic Landscape
    • APAC
    • North America
    • Europe
    • MEA
    • South America

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40073

Automotive Pump Market 2020-2024 : Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our automotive pump market report covers the following areas:

  • Automotive Pump Market size
  • Automotive Pump Market trends
  • Automotive Pump Market industry analysis

This study identifies developments in the field of hydrocarbon evaporation control systems as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive pump market growth during the next few years.

Automotive Pump Market 2020-2024 : Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the automotive pump market, including some of the vendors such as Aisan Industry Co. Ltd., Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd., Continental AG, Delphi Technologies Plc, DENSO Corp., General Motors Co., Hitachi Ltd., Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd., Rheinmetall AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, and Valeo SA. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Automotive Pump Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Automotive Pump Market 2020-2024 : Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive pump market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the automotive pump market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the automotive pump market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive pump market vendors

Table Of Contents :

PART 1: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 2: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

  • 2.1 Preface
  • 2.2 Preface
  • 2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 3: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Value chain analysis
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 4: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2019
  • Market outlook
  • Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 5: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 6: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 7: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 8: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY VEHICLE TYPE

  • Market segmentation by vehicle type
  • Comparison by vehicle type
  • Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by vehicle type

PART 9: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

  • Developments in the field of hydrocarbon evaporation control systems
  • Focus of OEMs on developing autonomous vehicles
  • Next generation of OBD in automotive fuel injection systems

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Aisan Industry Co. Ltd.
  • Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd.
  • Continental AG
  • Delphi Technologies Plc
  • DENSO Corp.
  • General Motors Co.
  • Hitachi Ltd.
  • Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd.
  • Rheinmetall AG
  • Robert Bosch GmbH
  • Valeo SA

PART 14: APPENDIX

  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations
  • Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
05:46pSIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL : Announces New Executives - July 23, 2020
PU
05:46pEPA & NRC Answer Barrasso's Call to Sign Agreement Helping Wyoming Uranium Production
PU
05:46pIn Step to Strengthen the U.S. Uranium Mining Industry, EPA Administrator Wheeler Signs Important MOU with Nuclear Regulatory Commission
PU
05:46pWSFS FINANCIAL : 2Q 2020 Earnings Release Supplement
PU
05:46pCONVERGE TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP. : Announces $15.0 Million Bought Deal Financing
AQ
05:46pMenarini Group and Radius Health Announce Global License Agreement for the Development and Commercialization of Elacestrant
PR
05:46pLADDER CAPITAL CORP : to Report Second Quarter 2020 Results
BU
05:46pSIERRA WIRELESS : Reaches Definitive Agreement to Divest Automotive Embedded Module Product Line for US$165 million
BU
05:46pCOVID-19 IMPACTS : Pet Dietary Supplements Market will Accelerate at a CAGR of over 5% through 2020-2024|The Launch Of High-quality Pet Dietary Supplements to Boost Growth|Technavio
BU
05:44pGrupo Aeromexico Informs
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1GOLD : Gold rallies on U.S.-China row, Apple news slams stocks
2MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : cloud flagship posts first growth under 50%; bookings growth steady
3LG CHEM, LTD. : 'Please mine more nickel,' Musk urges as Tesla boosts production
4American and Southwest rethink summer flight adds as demand stalls
5Publicis beats dire market expectations amid worldwide ad freefall

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group