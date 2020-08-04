COVID-19 Impacts: Biotechnology Reagents Market Will Accelerate at a CAGR of about 8% through 2020-2024|Presence of High-Throughput and Novel Technologies to Boost Growth| Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the biotechnology reagents market and it is poised to grow by USD 37.87 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of about 8% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Biotechnology Reagents Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
Frequently Asked Questions-
What was the value of the biotechnology reagents market in 2019?
Technavio says that the value of the market was USD 79.79 billion in 2019 and it is projected to reach USD 117.66 billion by 2024.
At what rate is the market projected to grow during the forecast period 2020-2024?
Growing at a CAGR of about 8%, the market growth will accelerate during the forecast period.
What is the key factor driving the market?
The presence of high-throughput and novel technologies is one of the key factors driving the market growth.
Who are the top players in the market?
Abbott Laboratories, Agilent Technologies Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Co., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Danaher Corp., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., General Electric Co.Merck KGaA, PerkinElmer Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. are some of the major market participants.
Which region is expected to hold the highest market share?
North America
What is the major trend in the market?
Increasing R&D investments by federal agencies and biotechnology firms as is a major trend driving the market growth.
The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Abbott Laboratories, Agilent Technologies Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Co., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Danaher Corp., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., General Electric Co.Merck KGaA, PerkinElmer Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
The presence of high-throughput and novel technologies has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
Biotechnology Reagents Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Biotechnology Reagents Market is segmented as below:
Technology
Chromatography
In-vitro Diagnostics
Polymerase Chain Reaction
Cell Culture
Others
Region
APAC
Europe
North America
ROW
Biotechnology Reagents Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our biotechnology reagents market report covers the following areas:
Biotechnology Reagents Market size
Biotechnology Reagents Market trends
Biotechnology Reagents Market analysis
This study identifies increasing R&D investments by federal agencies and biotechnology firms as one of the prime reasons driving the biotechnology reagents market growth during the next few years.
Biotechnology Reagents Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the biotechnology reagents market, including some of the vendors such as Abbott Laboratories, Agilent Technologies Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Co., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Danaher Corp., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., General Electric Co.Merck KGaA, PerkinElmer Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the biotechnology reagents market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Biotechnology Reagents Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
Detailed information on factors that will assist biotechnology reagents market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the biotechnology reagents market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the biotechnology reagents market
Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of biotechnology reagents market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2019
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Technology
Market segments
Comparison by Technology
Chromatography - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
In-vitro diagnostics - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Polymerase chain reaction - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Cell culture - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by Technology
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
ROW - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
Market drivers
Volume driver - Demand led growth
Volume driver - Supply led growth
Volume driver - External factors
Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
Price driver - Inflation
Price driver - Shift from lower to higher priced units
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Abbott Laboratories
Agilent Technologies Inc.
Becton, Dickinson and Co.
Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
Danaher Corp.
F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
General Electric Co.
Merck KGaA
PerkinElmer Inc.
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
