COVID-19 Impacts: Clinical Trial Packaging Market will Accelerate at a CAGR of over 4% through 2020-2024 | Advent of AI in Clinical Research to Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the clinical trial packaging market and it is poised to grow by USD 667.92 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200724005333/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Clinical Trial Packaging Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request the Latest Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

Frequently Asked Questions-

What is the year-over-year growth of the clinical trial packaging market in 2020?

As per Technavio, the year-over-year growth of the market is 4.13% in 2020.

As per Technavio, the year-over-year growth of the market is 4.13% in 2020. At what rate is the market projected to grow during the forecast period 2020-2024?

Growing at a CAGR of over 4%, the market growth will accelerate in the forecast period.

Growing at a CAGR of over 4%, the market growth will accelerate in the forecast period. What is the key factor driving the market?

Advent of AI in clinical research.

Advent of AI in clinical research. Who are the top players in the market?

Bilcare Ltd., Caligor Coghlan Pharma Services, Corden Pharma International GmbH, Mawdsley-Brooks & Co. Ltd., PCI Pharma Services, Piramal Enterprises Ltd., Sentry BioPharma Services, Sharp, The WestRock group, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. are the top players in the market.

Bilcare Ltd., Caligor Coghlan Pharma Services, Corden Pharma International GmbH, Mawdsley-Brooks & Co. Ltd., PCI Pharma Services, Piramal Enterprises Ltd., Sentry BioPharma Services, Sharp, The WestRock group, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. are the top players in the market. Which region is expected to hold the highest market share in the market?

North America.

North America. What is the major trend for the clinical trial packaging market?

Increasing outsourcing activities to CROs.

Increasing outsourcing activities to CROs. Based on segmentation by end-user, which segment is expected to witness the fastest growth in the global market?

Pharmaceutical companies.

The market is moderately fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Bilcare Ltd., Caligor Coghlan Pharma Services, Corden Pharma International GmbH, Mawdsley-Brooks & Co. Ltd., PCI Pharma Services, Piramal Enterprises Ltd., Sentry BioPharma Services, Sharp, The WestRock group, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The advent of AI in clinical research has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the increased chances of drug failure might hamper market growth.

Clinical Trial Packaging Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Clinical Trial Packaging Market is segmented as below:

End-user Pharmaceutical Companies Other Organizations

Geographic Landscape Asia Europe North America ROW



To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40182

Clinical Trial Packaging Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our clinical trial packaging market report covers the following areas:

Clinical Trial Packaging Market size

Clinical Trial Packaging Market trends

Clinical Trial Packaging Market industry analysis

This study identifies the increasing outsourcing activities to CROs as one of the prime reasons driving the clinical trial packaging market growth during the next few years.

Clinical Trial Packaging Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the clinical trial packaging market, including some of the vendors such as Bilcare Ltd., Caligor Coghlan Pharma Services, Corden Pharma International GmbH, Mawdsley-Brooks & Co. Ltd., PCI Pharma Services, Piramal Enterprises Ltd., Sentry BioPharma Services, Sharp, The WestRock group, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the clinical trial packaging market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Clinical Trial Packaging Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist clinical trial packaging market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the clinical trial packaging market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the clinical trial packaging market

Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of clinical trial packaging market vendors

Table of Contents:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

2.1 Preface

2.2 Preface

2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Value chain analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2019

Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market outlook

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Market segmentation by end-user

Comparison by end-user

Pharmaceutical companies - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Other organizations - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Asia - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

ROW - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Advent of AI in clinical research

Increasing outsourcing activities to CROs

Increasing adoption of cloud technologies in pharmaceutical production and testing

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Bilcare Ltd.

Caligor Coghlan Pharma Services

Corden Pharma International GmbH

Mawdsley-Brooks & Co. Ltd.

PCI Pharma Services

Piramal Enterprises Ltd.

Sentry BioPharma Services

Sharp

The WestRock group

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

PART 14: APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200724005333/en/