News : Companies
COVID-19 Impacts: Coronavirus Test Kits Market Will Decelerate at a CAGR of Over -32% Through 2020-2024 | Spread of COVID-19 Pandemic Across the Globe to Boost Growth | Technavio

08/07/2020 | 03:01pm EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the coronavirus test kits market and it is expected to decrease by USD 320.29 million during 2020-2024. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200807005272/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Coronavirus Test Kits Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire).

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

Frequently Asked Questions-

  • What is the key factor driving the market?
  • The spread of COVID-19 pandemic across the globe is one of the key factors driving the market growth.
  • Who are the top players in the market?
  • Abbott Laboratories, BGI Genomics Co. Ltd., Danaher Corp., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Hologic Inc., Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings, QIAGEN GmbH, Seegene Inc., SolGent Co. Ltd., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. are some of the major market participants.
  • Which region is expected to hold the highest market share?
  • ROW
  • What is a major trend in the market?
  • Increased screening of passengers in airports is a major trend driving the market growth.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. Abbott Laboratories, BGI Genomics Co. Ltd., Danaher Corp., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Hologic Inc., Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings, QIAGEN GmbH, Seegene Inc., SolGent Co. Ltd., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The spread of COVID-19 pandemic across the globe has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Coronavirus Test Kits Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Coronavirus Test Kits Market is segmented as below:

  • End-user
    • Government
    • Non-government
  • Geography
    • Europe
    • Asia
    • North America
    • ROW

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43216

Coronavirus Test Kits Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our coronavirus test kits market report covers the following areas:

  • Coronavirus Test Kits Market size
  • Coronavirus Test Kits Market trends
  • Coronavirus Test Kits Market analysis

This study identifies increased screening of passengers in airports as one of the prime reasons driving the coronavirus test kits market growth during the next few years.

Coronavirus Test Kits Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the coronavirus test kits market, including some of the vendors such as Abbott Laboratories, BGI Genomics Co. Ltd., Danaher Corp., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Hologic Inc., Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings, QIAGEN GmbH, Seegene Inc., SolGent Co. Ltd., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the coronavirus test kits market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Coronavirus Test Kits Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist coronavirus test kits market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the coronavirus test kits market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the coronavirus test kits market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of coronavirus test kits market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Scenario Analysis
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five Forces Summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by End-user
  • Government - Market size and forecast 2020-2024
  • Non-government - Market size and forecast 2020-2024
  • Market opportunity by End-user

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Asia - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • ROW - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography

Volume Driver – Demand led growth

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Abbott Laboratories
  • BGI Genomics Co. Ltd.
  • Danaher Corp.
  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
  • Hologic Inc.
  • Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings
  • QIAGEN GmbH
  • Seegene Inc.
  • SolGent Co. Ltd.
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
