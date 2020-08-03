Log in
COVID-19 Impacts: DNA Sequencing Market will Accelerate at a CAGR of About 19% Through 2020-2024 | Growing Adoption of NGS to Boost Growth | Technavio

08/03/2020 | 03:01pm EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the DNA sequencing market and it is poised to grow by USD 12.5 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of about 19% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200803005386/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global DNA Sequencing Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global DNA Sequencing Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please request Sample Report on Covid-19 Impact

Frequently Asked Questions-

  • At what CAGR is the market projected to grow during the forecast period 2020-2024?
  • Growing at a CAGR of about 19%, the market growth will accelerate in the forecast period of 2020-2024.
  • What is the key factor driving the market?
  • Growing adoption of NGS is one of the key factors driving the market growth.
  • Who are the top players in the market?
  • Agilent Technologies Inc., BGI Genomics Co. Ltd., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Danaher Corp., Eurofins Scientific SE, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Illumina Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., QIAGEN NV, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. are some of the major market participants.
  • Which region is expected to hold the highest market share in the market?
  • North America
  • What is the major trend for DNA sequencing market?
  • Emergence of third-generation sequencing methods is a major growth factor for the market.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Agilent Technologies Inc., BGI Genomics Co. Ltd., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Danaher Corp., Eurofins Scientific SE, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Illumina Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., QIAGEN NV, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. are some of the major market participants. The growing adoption of NGS will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their position in the slow-growing segments.

DNA Sequencing Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

DNA Sequencing Market is segmented as below:

  • Solution
    • Products
    • Services
  • Geographic Landscape
    • Asia
    • Europe
    • North America
    • ROW

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40874

DNA Sequencing Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our DNA sequencing market report covers the following areas:

  • DNA Sequencing Market size
  • DNA Sequencing Market trends
  • DNA Sequencing Market analysis

This study identifies emergence of third-generation sequencing methods as one of the prime reasons driving the DNA sequencing market growth during the next few years.

DNA Sequencing Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the DNA sequencing market, including some of the vendors such as Agilent Technologies Inc., BGI Genomics Co. Ltd., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Danaher Corp., Eurofins Scientific SE, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Illumina Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., QIAGEN NV, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the DNA sequencing market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

DNA Sequencing Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist DNA sequencing market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the DNA sequencing market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the DNA sequencing market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of DNA sequencing market vendors

Table of Contents:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

  • 2.1 Preface
  • 2.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis
  • Value chain analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2019
  • Market outlook
  • Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY SOLUTION

  • Market segmentation by solution
  • Comparison by solution
  • Products - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Services - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by solution

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Asia - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • ROW - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

  • Emergence of third-generation sequencing methods
  • Development of sophisticated bioinformatics tools for NGS
  • Automation of DNA Sequencing

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Agilent Technologies Inc.
  • BGI Genomics Co. Ltd.
  • Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
  • Danaher Corp.
  • Eurofins Scientific SE
  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
  • Illumina Inc.
  • PerkinElmer Inc.
  • QIAGEN NV
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

PART 14: APPENDIX

  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations
  • Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
