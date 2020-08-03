COVID-19 Impacts: DNA Sequencing Market will Accelerate at a CAGR of About 19% Through 2020-2024 | Growing Adoption of NGS to Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the DNA sequencing market and it is poised to grow by USD 12.5 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of about 19% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Frequently Asked Questions-

At what CAGR is the market projected to grow during the forecast period 2020-2024?

Growing at a CAGR of about 19%, the market growth will accelerate in the forecast period of 2020-2024.

What is the key factor driving the market?

Growing adoption of NGS is one of the key factors driving the market growth.

Who are the top players in the market?

Agilent Technologies Inc., BGI Genomics Co. Ltd., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Danaher Corp., Eurofins Scientific SE, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Illumina Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., QIAGEN NV, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. are some of the major market participants.

Which region is expected to hold the highest market share in the market?

North America

What is the major trend for DNA sequencing market?

Emergence of third-generation sequencing methods is a major growth factor for the market.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Agilent Technologies Inc., BGI Genomics Co. Ltd., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Danaher Corp., Eurofins Scientific SE, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Illumina Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., QIAGEN NV, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. are some of the major market participants. The growing adoption of NGS will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their position in the slow-growing segments.

DNA Sequencing Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

DNA Sequencing Market is segmented as below:

Solution Products Services

Geographic Landscape Asia Europe North America ROW



DNA Sequencing Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our DNA sequencing market report covers the following areas:

DNA Sequencing Market size

DNA Sequencing Market trends

DNA Sequencing Market analysis

This study identifies emergence of third-generation sequencing methods as one of the prime reasons driving the DNA sequencing market growth during the next few years.

DNA Sequencing Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the DNA sequencing market, including some of the vendors such as Agilent Technologies Inc., BGI Genomics Co. Ltd., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Danaher Corp., Eurofins Scientific SE, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Illumina Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., QIAGEN NV, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the DNA sequencing market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

DNA Sequencing Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist DNA sequencing market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the DNA sequencing market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the DNA sequencing market

Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of DNA sequencing market vendors

