COVID-19 Impacts: Debt Collection Software Market Will Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 4% through 2020-2024 | Pricing Strategies of Vendors to Boost Growth | Technavio

08/06/2020 | 11:31am EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the debt collection software market and it is poised to grow by USD 562.21 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200806005487/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Debt Collection Software Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

Frequently Asked Questions-

  • What was the value of the debt collection software market in 2019?
  • Technavio says that the value of the market was USD 2,737.93 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 3,300.14 million by 2024.
  • At what rate is the market projected to grow during the forecast period 2020-2024?
  • Growing at a CAGR of almost 4%, the market growth will accelerate during the forecast period.
  • What is the key factor driving the market?
  • Pricing strategies of vendors is one of the key factors driving the market growth.
  • Who are the top players in the market?
  • Advantage Software Factory, Chetu Inc., Experian Plc, Fair Isaac Corp., Fidelity National Information Services Inc., Nucleus Software Exports Ltd., Quantrax Corp. Inc., Temenos AG, Totality Software Inc., and Wincollect Pty. Ltd. are some of the major market participants.
  • Which region is expected to hold the highest market share?
  • APAC
  • What is a major trend in the market?
  • Rise in demand for integrated debt collection software solutions is a major trend driving the market growth.
  • What is the year-over-year growth rate of the global market?
  • The year-over-year growth rate for 2020 is estimated at 1.88%.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Advantage Software Factory, Chetu Inc., Experian Plc, Fair Isaac Corp., Fidelity National Information Services Inc., Nucleus Software Exports Ltd., Quantrax Corp. Inc., Temenos AG, Totality Software Inc., and Wincollect Pty. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Pricing strategies of vendors has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Debt Collection Software Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Debt Collection Software Market is segmented as below:

  • Deployment
    • On-premise
    • Cloud-based
  • Geography
    • North America
    • Europe
    • APAC
    • South America
    • MEA

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43331

Debt Collection Software Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our debt collection software market report covers the following areas:

  • Debt Collection Software Market size
  • Debt Collection Software Market trends
  • Debt Collection Software Market analysis

This study identifies a rise in demand for integrated debt collection software solutions as one of the prime reasons driving the debt collection software market growth during the next few years.

Debt Collection Software Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the debt collection software market, including some of the vendors such as Advantage Software Factory, Chetu Inc., Experian Plc, Fair Isaac Corp., Fidelity National Information Services Inc., Nucleus Software Exports Ltd., Quantrax Corp. Inc., Temenos AG, Totality Software Inc., and Wincollect Pty. Ltd. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the debt collection software market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Debt Collection Software Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist debt collection software market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the debt collection software market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the debt collection software market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of debt collection software market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Deployment

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Deployment
  • On-premise - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Deployment

Customer Landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Advantage Software Factory
  • Chetu Inc.
  • Experian Plc
  • Fair Isaac Corp.
  • Fidelity National Information Services Inc.
  • Nucleus Software Exports Ltd.
  • Quantrax Corp. Inc.
  • Temenos AG
  • Totality Software Inc.
  • Wincollect Pty. Ltd.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
