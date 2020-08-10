COVID-19 Impacts: Diaphragm Valves Market will Accelerate at a CAGR of over 4% through 2020-2024 | Growing Demand for Effective Management of Radioactive Waste to Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the diaphragm valves market and it is poised to grow by USD 30.24 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200810005364/en/
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Diaphragm Valves Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Latest Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Alfa Laval AB, Christian Burkert GmbH & Co. KG, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA, Crane Co., Emerson Electric Co., GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, GEMÜ Group, KSB SE & Co. KGaA, Parker Hannifin Corp., and Pentair Plc are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Growing demand for effective management of radioactive waste has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the limitations of diaphragm valves might hamper market growth.
Diaphragm Valves Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Diaphragm Valves Market is segmented as below:
-
End-user
-
Water Treatment Industry
-
Pharmaceutical Industry
-
Chemical Industry
-
Food And Beverage Industry
-
Power Industry
-
Other Industries
-
Geography
-
APAC
-
North America
-
Europe
-
South America
-
MEA
-
Type
-
Weir Diaphragm Valves
-
Straightway Diaphragm Valves
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44385
Diaphragm Valves Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our diaphragm valves market report covers the following areas:
-
Diaphragm Valves Market size
-
Diaphragm Valves Market trends
-
Diaphragm Valves Market industry analysis
This study identifies the expansion of oil terminals as one of the prime reasons driving the diaphragm valves market growth during the next few years.
Diaphragm Valves Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the diaphragm valves market, including some of the vendors such as Alfa Laval AB, Christian Burkert GmbH & Co. KG, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA, Crane Co., Emerson Electric Co., GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, GEMÜ Group, KSB SE & Co. KGaA, Parker Hannifin Corp., and Pentair Plc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the diaphragm valves market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Diaphragm Valves Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
-
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
-
Detailed information on factors that will assist diaphragm valves market growth during the next five years
-
Estimation of the diaphragm valves market size and its contribution to the parent market
-
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
-
The growth of the diaphragm valves market
-
Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
-
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of diaphragm valves market vendors
Table Of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
-
Market ecosystem
-
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
-
Market definition
-
Market segment analysis
-
Market size 2019
-
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
-
Five Forces Summary
-
Bargaining power of buyers
-
Bargaining power of suppliers
-
Threat of new entrants
-
Threat of substitutes
-
Threat of rivalry
-
Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
-
Market segments
-
Comparison by End-user
-
Water treatment industry - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Pharmaceutical industry - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Chemical industry - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Food and beverage industry - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Power industry - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Other industries - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Market opportunity by End-user
Market Segmentation by Type
-
Market segments
-
Comparison by Type
-
Weir diaphragm valves - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Straightway diaphragm valves - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Market opportunity by Type
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
-
Geographic segmentation
-
Geographic comparison
-
APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Key leading countries
-
Market opportunity by geography
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
-
Overview
-
Vendor landscape
-
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
-
Vendors covered
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
Alfa Laval AB
-
Christian Burkert GmbH & Co. KG
-
Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA
-
Crane Co.
-
Emerson Electric Co.
-
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
-
GEMÜ Group
-
KSB SE & Co. KGaA
-
Parker Hannifin Corp.
-
Pentair Plc
Appendix
-
Scope of the report
-
Currency conversion rates for US$
-
Research methodology
-
List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200810005364/en/