COVID-19 Impacts: Education market in UAE will Accelerate at a CAGR of over 5% through 2020-2024 | The Increasing Student Enrollments to Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the education market in UAE and it is poised to grow by 378 thousand units during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200903005045/en/
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Education Market in UAE 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Latest Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. ASPAM Indian International School, Blackboard Inc., Dubai International Academy Emirates Hills, GEMS Education, Higher Colleges of Technology, JSS Private School, Liwa International School, Taaleem, United Arab Emirates University, and Zayed University are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
The increasing student enrollments has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, increased education cost might hamper market growth.
Education market in UAE 2020-2024 : Segmentation
Education market in UAE is segmented as below:
-
Product
-
Private Education
-
Public Education
-
End-user
-
K-12 Schools
-
Higher Education
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41640
Education market in UAE 2020-2024 : Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our education market in UAE report covers the following areas:
-
Education market in UAE size
-
Education market in UAE trends
-
Education market in UAE industry analysis
This study identifies increasing focus toward privatization in education sector as one of the prime reasons driving the education market growth in UAE during the next few years.
Education market in UAE 2020-2024 : Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the education market in UAE, including some of the vendors such as ASPAM Indian International School, Blackboard Inc., Dubai International Academy Emirates Hills, GEMS Education, Higher Colleges of Technology, JSS Private School, Liwa International School, Taaleem, United Arab Emirates University, and Zayed University. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Education market in UAE are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Education market in UAE 2020-2024 : Key Highlights
-
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
-
Detailed information on factors that will assist education market growth in UAE during the next five years
-
Estimation of the education market size in UAE and its contribution to the parent market
-
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
-
The growth of the education market in UAE
-
Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
-
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of education market vendors in UAE
Table Of Contents :
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
-
Market ecosystem
-
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
-
Market definition
-
Market segment analysis
-
Market size 2019
-
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
-
Bargaining power of buyers
-
Bargaining power of suppliers
-
Threat of new entrants
-
Threat of substitutes
-
Threat of rivalry
-
Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
-
Market segments
-
Comparison by End-user
-
K-12 schools - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Higher education - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Market opportunity by End-user
Market Segmentation by Product
-
Market segments
-
Comparison by Product
-
Private education - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Public education - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
-
Market drivers
-
Volume driver - Demand led growth
-
Volume driver - Supply led growth
-
Volume driver - External factors
-
Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
-
Price driver - Inflation
-
Price driver - Shift from lower to higher-priced units
-
Market challenges
-
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
-
Overview
-
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
-
Vendors covered
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
ASPAM Indian International School
-
Blackboard Inc.
-
Dubai International Academy Emirates Hills
-
GEMS Education
-
Higher Colleges of Technology
-
JSS Private School
-
Liwa International School
-
Taaleem
-
United Arab Emirates University
-
Zayed University
Appendix
-
Scope of the report
-
Currency conversion rates for US$
-
Research methodology
-
List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200903005045/en/