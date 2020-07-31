Log in
COVID-19 Impacts: Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Connector Market in Europe will Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 19% through 2020-2024 | Increasing Adoption Of EVs to Boost Growth | Technavio

07/31/2020 | 09:01pm EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the electric vehicle (EV) charging connector market in Europe and it is poised to grow by $ 22.02 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 19% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200731005024/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Connector Market in Europe 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Latest Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. ABB Ltd., Lumberg Holding GmbH & Co. KG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Sumitomo Corp., TE Connectivity Ltd., Tesla Inc., Webasto SE, and Yazaki Corp. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Increasing adoption of EVs has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Connector Market in Europe 2020-2024 : Segmentation

Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Connector Market in Europe is segmented as below:

  • Charging Speed
    • Slow Charging
    • Fast Charging
    • Rapid Charging
  • Geographic Landscape
    • France
    • Germany
    • Norway
    • The UK
    • Rest Of Europe

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40840

Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Connector Market in Europe 2020-2024 : Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our electric vehicle (EV) charging connector market in europe report covers the following areas:

  • Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Connector Market in Europe size
  • Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Connector Market in Europe trends
  • Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Connector Market in Europe industry analysis

This study identifies the shift in demand from AC charging to DC fast charging as one of the prime reasons driving the electric vehicle (EV) charging connector market growth in Europe during the next few years.

Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Connector Market in Europe 2020-2024 : Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the electric vehicle (EV) charging connector market in Europe, including some of the vendors such as ABB Ltd., Lumberg Holding GmbH & Co. KG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Sumitomo Corp., TE Connectivity Ltd., Tesla Inc., Webasto SE, and Yazaki Corp. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the electric vehicle (EV) charging connector market in Europe are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Connector Market in Europe 2020-2024 : Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist electric vehicle (EV) charging connector market growth in Europe during the next five years
  • Estimation of the electric vehicle (EV) charging connector market size in Europe and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the electric vehicle (EV) charging connector market in Europe
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of electric vehicle (EV) charging connector market vendors in Europe

Table Of Contents :

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

  • 2.1 Preface
  • 2.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Value chain analysis
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2019
  • Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market outlook

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY CHARGING SPEED

  • Market segmentation by charging speed
  • Comparison by charging speed
  • Slow charging - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Fast charging - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Rapid charging - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by charging speed

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • Norway - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Germany - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • UK - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • France - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

  • Emergence of connected EVs
  • Rising development of wireless charging for EVs
  • Shift in demand from AC charging to DC fast charging

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • ABB Ltd.
  • Lumberg Holding GmbH & Co. KG
  • Robert Bosch GmbH
  • Schneider Electric SE
  • Siemens AG
  • Sumitomo Corp.
  • TE Connectivity Ltd.
  • Tesla Inc.
  • Webasto SE
  • Yazaki Corp.

PART 14: APPENDIX

  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations
  • Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
