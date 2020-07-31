COVID-19 Impacts: Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Connector Market in Europe will Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 19% through 2020-2024 | Increasing Adoption Of EVs to Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the electric vehicle (EV) charging connector market in Europe and it is poised to grow by $ 22.02 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 19% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200731005024/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Connector Market in Europe 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Latest Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. ABB Ltd., Lumberg Holding GmbH & Co. KG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Sumitomo Corp., TE Connectivity Ltd., Tesla Inc., Webasto SE, and Yazaki Corp. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Increasing adoption of EVs has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Connector Market in Europe 2020-2024 : Segmentation

Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Connector Market in Europe is segmented as below:

Charging Speed Slow Charging Fast Charging Rapid Charging

Geographic Landscape France Germany Norway The UK Rest Of Europe



To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40840

Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Connector Market in Europe 2020-2024 : Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our electric vehicle (EV) charging connector market in europe report covers the following areas:

Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Connector Market in Europe size

Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Connector Market in Europe trends

Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Connector Market in Europe industry analysis

This study identifies the shift in demand from AC charging to DC fast charging as one of the prime reasons driving the electric vehicle (EV) charging connector market growth in Europe during the next few years.

Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Connector Market in Europe 2020-2024 : Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the electric vehicle (EV) charging connector market in Europe, including some of the vendors such as ABB Ltd., Lumberg Holding GmbH & Co. KG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Sumitomo Corp., TE Connectivity Ltd., Tesla Inc., Webasto SE, and Yazaki Corp. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the electric vehicle (EV) charging connector market in Europe are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Connector Market in Europe 2020-2024 : Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist electric vehicle (EV) charging connector market growth in Europe during the next five years

Estimation of the electric vehicle (EV) charging connector market size in Europe and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the electric vehicle (EV) charging connector market in Europe

Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of electric vehicle (EV) charging connector market vendors in Europe

Table Of Contents :

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

2.1 Preface

2.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2019

Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market outlook

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY CHARGING SPEED

Market segmentation by charging speed

Comparison by charging speed

Slow charging - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Fast charging - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Rapid charging - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by charging speed

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Norway - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Germany - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

UK - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

France - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Emergence of connected EVs

Rising development of wireless charging for EVs

Shift in demand from AC charging to DC fast charging

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

ABB Ltd.

Lumberg Holding GmbH & Co. KG

Robert Bosch GmbH

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Sumitomo Corp.

TE Connectivity Ltd.

Tesla Inc.

Webasto SE

Yazaki Corp.

PART 14: APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200731005024/en/