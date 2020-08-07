Log in
 COVID-19 Impacts: End-of-line Packaging Market will Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 6% through 2020-2024 | Increasing Consumption of Packaged Beverages to Boost Growth | Technavio

08/07/2020 | 01:16pm EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the end-of-line packaging market and it is poised to grow by USD 4.34 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200807005341/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global End-of-line Packaging Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

Frequently Asked Questions-

  • What was the value of the end-of-line packaging market in 2019?
  • Technavio says that the value of the market was USD 13.83 billion in 2019 and it is projected to reach USD 18.17 billion by 2024.
  • At what rate is the market projected to grow during the forecast period 2020-2024?
  • Growing at a CAGR of almost 6%, the market growth will accelerate in the forecast period.
  • What is the key factor driving the market?
  • Increasing consumption of packaged beverages is one of the key factors driving the market growth.
  • Who are the top players in the market?
  • ABB Ltd., Combi Packaging Systems LLC, DS Smith Plc, Festo SE & Co. KG, IMA Spa, Krones AG, Pro Mach Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Schneider Packaging Equipment Co. Inc., and Sidel Group. are some of the major market participants.
  • Which region is expected to hold the highest market share?
  • Europe

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. ABB Ltd., Combi Packaging Systems LLC, DS Smith Plc, Festo SE & Co. KG, IMA Spa, Krones AG, Pro Mach Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Schneider Packaging Equipment Co. Inc., and Sidel Group are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Increasing consumption of packaged beverages has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

End-of-line Packaging Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

End-of-line Packaging Market is segmented as below:

  • Product
    • Labeling Equipment
    • Wrapping Equipment
    • Palletizing Equipment
  • Geographic Landscape
    • APAC
    • Europe
    • MEA
    • North America
    • South America

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41495

End-of-line Packaging Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our end-of-line packaging market report covers the following areas:

  • End-of-line Packaging Market size
  • End-of-line Packaging Market trends
  • End-of-line Packaging Market analysis

This study identifies the growing organized retail sector in APAC as one of the prime reasons driving the end-of-line packaging market growth during the next few years.

End-of-line Packaging Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the end-of-line packaging market, including some of the vendors such as ABB Ltd., Combi Packaging Systems LLC, DS Smith Plc, Festo SE & Co. KG, IMA Spa, Krones AG, Pro Mach Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Schneider Packaging Equipment Co. Inc., and Sidel Group. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the end-of-line packaging market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

End-of-line Packaging Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist end-of-line packaging market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the end-of-line packaging market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the end-of-line packaging market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of end-of-line packaging market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five Forces Summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Customer Landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • Market drivers
  • Volume driver - Demand led growth
  • Volume driver - Supply led growth
  • Volume driver - External factors
  • Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
  • Price driver - Inflation
  • Price driver - Shift from lower to higher-priced units
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • ABB Ltd.
  • Combi Packaging Systems LLC
  • DS Smith Plc
  • Festo SE & Co. KG
  • IMA Spa
  • Krones AG
  • Pro Mach Inc.
  • Robert Bosch GmbH
  • Schneider Packaging Equipment Co. Inc.
  • Sidel Group

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
