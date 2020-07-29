COVID-19 Impacts: English Language Training Market in China will Accelerate at a CAGR of over 22% through 2020-2024 | Emergence of M-learning to Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the English language training market in China and it is poised to grow by USD 69.51 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 22% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Frequently Asked Questions-

What was the value of the English language training market in China in 2019?

Technavio says that the value of the market was at USD 40.94 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 110.45 billion by 2024.

At what rate is the market projected to grow in the forecast period 2020-2024?

Growing at a CAGR of almost 22%, the market growth will accelerate in the forecast period of 2020-2024.

What is the key factor driving the market?

The emergence of m-learning and the introduction of live streaming English language courses are among the key factors driving the market growth.

Who are the top players in the market?

Berlitz Corp., ChinaEDU Corp., EF Education First Ltd., iTutorGroup, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc., Pearson Plc, Sprout4Future, TAL Education Group, The Walt Disney Co., and Xueda Education Group are some of the major market participants.

Based on segmentation by end-user, which segment is expected to hold the highest market share?

Institutional Learners

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Berlitz Corp., ChinaEDU Corp., EF Education First Ltd., iTutorGroup, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc., Pearson Plc, Sprout4Future, TAL Education Group, The Walt Disney Co., and Xueda Education Group are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The emergence of m-learning has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

English Language Training Market in China 2020-2024: Segmentation

English Language Training Market in China is segmented as below:

End-user Institutional Learners Individual Learners

Learning Methods Classroom-based Online Blended



English Language Training Market in China 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our English language training market in China report covers the following areas:

English Language Training Market in China Size

English Language Training Market in China Trends

English Language Training Market in China Industry Analysis

This study identifies the introduction of live streaming English language courses as one of the prime reasons driving the English language training market growth in China during the next few years.

English Language Training Market in China 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the English language training market in China, including some of the vendors such as Berlitz Corp., ChinaEDU Corp., EF Education First Ltd., iTutorGroup, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc., Pearson Plc, Sprout4Future, TAL Education Group, The Walt Disney Co., and Xueda Education Group. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the English language training market in China are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

English Language Training Market in China 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist English language training market growth in China during the next five years

Estimation of the English language training market size in China and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the English language training market in China

Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of English language training market vendors in China

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user placement

Institutional learners - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Individual learners - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by End-user

Market Segmentation by Learning Method

Market segments

Comparison by Learning Method placement

Classroom-based - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Online - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Blended - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Learning Method

Customer Landscape

Overview

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Volume driver - Demand led growth

Volume driver - Supply led growth

Volume driver - External factors

Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets

Price driver - Inflation

Price driver - Shift from lower to higher priced units

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Berlitz Corp.

ChinaEDU Corp.

EF Education First Ltd.

iTutorGroup

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.

Pearson Plc

Sprout4Future

TAL Education Group

The Walt Disney Co.

Xueda Education Group

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

