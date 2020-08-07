COVID-19 Impacts: Fuel Cells for Marine Vessels Market Will Accelerate at a CAGR of over 4% through 2020-2024 | Demand for Alternate Propulsion Systems to Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the fuel cells for marine vessels market and it is poised to grow by USD 64.91 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Frequently Asked Questions-

What was the value of the fuel cells for marine vessels market in 2019?

Technavio says that the value of the market was USD 284.20 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 349.11 million by 2024.

At what rate is the market projected to grow during the forecast period 2020-2024?

Growing at a CAGR of over 4%, the market growth will accelerate in the forecast period.

What is the key factor driving the market?

Demand for alternate propulsion systems is one of the key factors driving the market growth.

Who are the top players in the market?

Bloom Energy, Dynad International BV, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc., PowerCell Sweden AB, Proton Power Systems plc, SerEnergy AS, SFC Energy AG, Siemens AG, Toshiba Corp., and Watt Fuel Cell Corp. are some of the major market participants.

Which region is expected to hold the highest market share?

APAC

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Bloom Energy, Dynad International BV, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc., PowerCell Sweden AB, Proton Power Systems plc, SerEnergy AS, SFC Energy AG, Siemens AG, Toshiba Corp., and Watt Fuel Cell Corp. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Demand for alternate propulsion systems has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Fuel Cells for Marine Vessels Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Fuel Cells for Marine Vessels Market is segmented as below:

Geographic Landscape North America APAC Europe MEA South America

Technology PEMFC SOFC Other Fuel Cells



Fuel Cells for Marine Vessels Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our fuel cells for marine vessels market report covers the following areas:

Fuel Cells for Marine Vessels Market size

Fuel Cells for Marine Vessels Market trends

Fuel Cells for Marine Vessels Market analysis

This study identifies the advancement of hydrogen as a marine fuel as one of the prime reasons driving the market growth during the next few years.

Fuel Cells for Marine Vessels Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the fuel cells for marine vessels market, including some of the vendors such as Bloom Energy, Dynad International BV, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc., PowerCell Sweden AB, Proton Power Systems plc, SerEnergy AS, SFC Energy AG, Siemens AG, Toshiba Corp., and Watt Fuel Cell Corp. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the fuel cells for marine vessels market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Fuel Cells for Marine Vessels Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist fuel cells for marine vessels market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the fuel cells for marine vessels market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the fuel cells for marine vessels market

Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of fuel cells for marine vessels market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Technology

Market segments

Comparison by Technology

PEMFC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

SOFC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Other fuel cells - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Technology

Customer Landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Volume driver - Demand led growth

Volume driver - Supply led growth

Volume driver - External factors

Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets

Price driver - Inflation

Price driver - Shift from lower to higher priced units

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Bloom Energy

Dynad International BV

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc.

PowerCell Sweden AB

Proton Power Systems plc

SerEnergy AS

SFC Energy AG

Siemens AG

Toshiba Corp.

Watt Fuel Cell Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

